New Orleans Premiere of the Indie film, Redemption -- the Story of a Father’s Answered Prayer for a Wayward Son

Redemption stars Johnathan Robinson, Omar Askew, Lauren Bachtel, Ashley LaBeaud, Damien Harvey, & Detrick Rainge. Written by Brandi Jackson, it depicts the war between positive & negative influences, and those caught in the middle.

Indie film Redemption makes its red-carpet premiere in New Orleans on October 30. The film depicts one man's battle in a war of positive & negative influences.

This movie’s about second chances at family and at life; the kind that, in my experience, only come about through faith....It’s about the power of prayer, and the opportunity for restoration.” — Johnathan Robinson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, October 30, 2022, City Church of New Orleans, in association with Will You Be Ready Productions will host the RED-CARPET PREMIERE of the full-length film Redemption, a gritty thriller about tough choices, wrong turns, ambition and…redemption!

The premiere is expected to draw over 1,200 people and is nearly sold out.

Redemption stars Johnathan Robinson, Omar “Apollo” Askew, Lauren Bachtel, Ashley LaBeaud, Damien Harvey, and Detrick Rainge.

When Chris (Robinson) refuses to snitch after witnessing a murder, he’s introduced to a merciless thug (Askew) who serves as the right hand of a drug queenpin (LaBeaud).

He and his loving dad (Harvey) constantly bump heads, opening the door for him to be groomed through gifts, financial opportunities, and fatherly advice. As a result, their relationship deteriorates further, prompting his father to take action in prayer.

While Chris is on this journey, his childhood friend Thomas (Rainge) becomes an agent with the local drug enforcement agency. Thomas warns his friend about the life he’s choosing, but Chris is too busy enjoying a life of ambition, drugs, violence, easy money, and dirty cops.

Prodded by both his ambitious colleagues and his captivating love interest (Bachtel), Chris must make critical choices: Is he man enough to kill and live with the decision? Where do his allegiances lie? Who’s got his best interest at heart? What’s his next move?

Written by Brandi Jackson, Redemption provides an in depth look at life choices often faced by young people caught in the middle of a war between positive and negative influences. Redemption is Jackson’s second full-length project. She’s previously written A Lot Like Christmas (2019), which is currently available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Tubi; distributed by Maverick Entertainment, the movie has been nearly a million times across the various platforms.

According to Lead Actor, Johnathan Robinson, “This movie’s about second chances at family and at life; the kind that, in my experience, only come about through faith. It’s about the power of prayer, and the opportunity for restoration. We all have a journey that we’re on so, in that sense, everyone is a Chris. It’s just that some of us have someone somewhere praying us through our bad choices.”

According to Director Owen McManus Jr., “This is a story that’s been years in the making. Literally. It’s based on a stage play that began in 1993. Since then, it’s been translated into Spanish, French and Haitian Creole and seen in a few countries. This might sound crazy, but we’ve seen thousands of people give their lives to Jesus because of it.” “A few years ago, we updated the storyline and converted it into a film that started shooting before the pandemic, so while it’s been four years in the making as a film, the story’s something that’s been around much longer. At the same time, you could say it’s something that we see every day.”

McManus continued, “What Brandi has done with this story, we feel like it’s special. It’s old news that our society underappreciates black women creatives. We celebrate her… She’s put in a lot of thought into Redemption’s story arcs. The characters have depth and are relatable…there’s drama, but they’re funny too! To me, she gives voices to people so that their everyday situations are heard and seen. She found ways to includes some subtle tie-ins to previous projects that we’ve done. She even displays some of her acting chops in this one. She’s really something!”

The 160-minute independent film, Redemption is shot in New Orleans and Mexico; it features an entirely local cast and crew.

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Jill Goudeau at 504.246.5121, ext. 101.

Watch the trailer for Redemption!