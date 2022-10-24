Standard Chartered Vietnam offers money can’t buy experience to clients

VIETNAM, October 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Vietnam has presented the grand prize, which is a once in a lifetime trip to Anfield stadium, home of Liverpool Football Club in the UK to the winners of its “Bank more, Score more” campaign – season 2.

The prize includes first-class return Vietnam Airlines air tickets for two people, accommodation and an Anfield stadium tour to explore Liverpool Football Club’s epic past and present, with access to areas normally reserved for players and managers. There are two clients winning the grand prize.

Taking place in Standard Chartered Vietnam’s head office in Hà Nội, the bank also presented other prizes, which are exclusive LFC signed jersey and other LFC merchandises, to clients joining the campaign.

Running from May 16 to August 7, “Bank more, Score more” campaign offers Vietnam Airlines gold members and above who open Standard Chartered EliteFly Account a unique opportunity to be rewarded for having the highest value of total transactions on Standard Chartered EliteFly debit card in the campaign period.

“As a bank that is deeply committed to Việt Nam, which is passionate about football and the English Premier League in particular, we are proud to be able to leverage our relationship with Liverpool as their official sponsor to give our clients a money-can’t-buy opportunity to visit Anfield. This is part of our commitment and relentless efforts to bring world-class banking experience to Viet Nam, strengthening our position as the best foreign retail bank in the country,” said Harmander Mahal, Consumer, Private and Business Banking Head for Việt Nam and Asia Cluster Markets, Standard Chartered Bank.

Standard Chartered Vietnam awarded the “Best Retail Bank” in Việt Nam in 2022 at the Retail Banker International (RBI) Asia-Pacific (APAC) Trailblazer Awards 2022 for its digital first and customer-centric approach to banking. The bank has also been named "Best Foreign Retail Bank in Việt Nam" in 2022 for the third consecutive year by the UK-based International Finance Magazine. — VNS