Pfizer to sponsor programme to propagate telemedicine

VIETNAM, October 25 -

HCM CITY — US drug company Pfizer has announced sponsorship for the Việt Nam Young Physicians Association (VYPA) to help increase public awareness of telemedicine through a project called ‘Companion Pharmacy: Visit Pharmacy, Meet Doctor.’

Led by the VYPA, the programme will be supported by the Vietnamese Society of Otolaryngology (VSO) and FPT Long Châu Pharmacy.

Its goal is to bridge the gap in medical care through telemedicine, which has been successfully deployed in many countries.

It will enable patients to consult doctors on a digital platform for free.

Pfizer will support VYPA with partial funding for the pilot phase, and organise symposiums together with it and the VSO for pharmacists and tele-physicians.

Nguyễn Hữu Tú, vice president and general secretary of VYPA, said the programme could “cater to the urgent need to connect doctors with patients virtually through digital platforms.”

Darrell Oh, Pfizer Việt Nam general director, said his company hopes leveraging digital technologies would enable better patient outcomes and improve patient reach and experience.

COVID-19 had a devastating effect on many areas of healthcare delivery, and the adoption of digital health and virtual care is playing a growing role in how healthcare is delivered.

Telemedicine has quickly become an effective and reliable solution in the country.

This helps improve the quality of treatment for acute and chronic diseases requiring prescriptions. — VNS