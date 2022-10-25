Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,838 in the last 365 days.

Pfizer to sponsor programme to propagate telemedicine

VIETNAM, October 25 -  

HCM CITY — US drug company Pfizer has announced sponsorship for the Việt Nam Young Physicians Association (VYPA) to help increase public awareness of telemedicine through a project called ‘Companion Pharmacy: Visit Pharmacy, Meet Doctor.’

Led by the VYPA, the programme will be supported by the Vietnamese Society of Otolaryngology (VSO) and FPT Long Châu Pharmacy.

Its goal is to bridge the gap in medical care through telemedicine, which has been successfully deployed in many countries.

It will enable patients to consult doctors on a digital platform for free. 

Pfizer will support VYPA with partial funding for the pilot phase, and organise symposiums together with it and the VSO for pharmacists and tele-physicians.

Nguyễn Hữu Tú, vice president and general secretary of VYPA, said the programme could “cater to the urgent need to connect doctors with patients virtually through digital platforms.”

Darrell Oh, Pfizer Việt Nam general director, said his company hopes leveraging digital technologies would enable better patient outcomes and improve patient reach and experience.

COVID-19 had a devastating effect on many areas of healthcare delivery, and the adoption of digital health and virtual care is playing a growing role in how healthcare is delivered.

Telemedicine has quickly become an effective and reliable solution in the country.

This helps improve the quality of treatment for acute and chronic diseases requiring prescriptions. — VNS 

You just read:

Pfizer to sponsor programme to propagate telemedicine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.