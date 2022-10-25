Deacon and Christian Author Shares New Book Examining the Messianic Prophecies

Dr. Ramin Pourfarzib examines ten common objections in response to the fulfillment of the messianic prophecies

SALE CREEK, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A lover of both science and his faith, deacon, and author Dr. Ramin Pourfarzib introduces his newest book, "The Anointed One: 350 Reasons Jesus is the Messiah," a religious study for Christian readers examining the messianic prophecies through Jesus Christ.

In the book, Dr. Pourfarzib provides ten common objections given in response to the fulfillment of the messianic prophecies through Jesus Christ, with supporting biblical and historical evidence. This study presents direct responses to these belief systems, using the Hebrew scriptures and the Christian Bible, by offering evidence for the case that messianic prophecies were fulfilled through Jesus.

"Throughout this book, I have provided solid evidence to make the case that the messianic prophecies were fulfilled through Jesus," Dr. Pourfarzib said. "I hope the reader will find the truth as I have."

The book cites a significant amount of scripture and features testimonies from Jewish rabbis and individuals who've accepted Jesus as their Messiah. Dr. Pourfarzib invites readers to pursue and seek the truth, accept salvation, and experience transformation in their lives.

"Why do people reject Jesus as their Messiah?" Dr. Pourfarzib said. "There are many reasons—a lack of understanding of the Bible, belief that the Messiah has not come yet but will come, or the idea that the New Testament was fabricated. No matter the reasons for rejecting or accepting Jesus, it is vital to know the facts."

"The Anointed One: 350 Reasons Jesus is the Messiah"

By Dr. Ramin Pourfarzib

ISBN: 9781664263673 (softcover); 9781664263680 (hardcover); 9781664263697 (electronic)

Available at [Westbow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Ramin Pourfarzib is a Christian, deacon, author, and scientist. In the last 28 years, Pourfarzib held leadership positions at various pharmaceutical companies and a diagnostic laboratory. He has published over 70 papers and abstracts in several academic journals throughout his career. Currently, he serves as a deacon at Rechoboth Baptist Church in Tenn. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/835011-the-anointed-one.

