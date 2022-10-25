Inside Real Estate Acquires AmpStats, offering brokerages access to new data-driven recruiting, retention and talent development technology to expand market share

Inside Real Estate's acquisition of AmpStats represents their ongoing commitment to innovation leadership for their 400k customer base.

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, announced the acquisition of AmpStats, a modern technology focused on harnessing data to drive intelligent decisions for brokerages around recruiting, retaining and talent development.

AmpStats enables real estate brokerages to simplify agent recruiting, retention and talent growth across multiple markets and offices. AmpStats delivers unprecedented visibility into key performance metrics, helping brokerage leaders stay one step ahead to ensure maximum productivity and loyalty amongst their existing agent base.

When it comes to recruiting new talent, brokers can quickly identify the right candidates with search features that show production data, a transaction heat map, and agent movement to pinpoint the best recruiting targets. Once the conversation is started, brokers can easily demonstrate their impact and value to prospective recruits through a compelling, visual net income comparison that breaks down agent earnings like never before.

"AmpStats arms brokerages and their leadership with the actionable intelligence they need to increase productivity and strategically expand market share," says Joe Skousen, CEO at Inside Real Estate. "We are thrilled to welcome AmpStats to the Inside Real Estate family. Jay has done a fantastic job building a product that at its core addresses one of the most important growth components for brokers which is managing overall talent. We look forward to integrating AmpStats into our ecosystem, creating a truly seamless, data-driven recruiting & retention solution to help our clients maximize business growth."

"With real-time access to data, brokers have business and competitive intelligence at their fingertips like never before," says Jay Teresi, Founder & CEO at AmpStats. "I'm thrilled to join such a great organization, where, together, we can expand the reach of AmpStats tremendously, helping even more real estate brokers achieve higher profitability."

The acquisition represents Inside Real Estate's ongoing commitment to providing the most innovative, high-value solutions to help their 400k+ agents, teams and brokerages succeed. Just recently, the company announced the industry's first-ever lifetime homeownership technology, CORE Home, giving Inside Real Estate customers a simplified solution to maintaining customers for life.

Teresi will join the Inside Real Estate family as a member of the leadership team supporting back-office initiatives. AmpStats will continue to be available as a standalone product offering for brokerages in select markets. In the coming months, AmpStats will also be integrated into the kvCORE Platform and available to purchase by new and existing brokerage customers. Learn more about Inside Real Estate and AmpStats at insiderealestate.com.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff of 250 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.

