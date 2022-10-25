Submit Release
PINEAPPLE HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TODD BOYSEN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pineapple Hospitality Company, owner and operator of the Staypineapple brand of hotels based in the Pacific Northwest, announces the appointment of Todd Boysen as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Todd Boysen as CEO," stated Michelle Barnet, Chief Pineapple Officer.

"As Founder and Owner of Pineapple Hospitality Company as well as Chief Creator of the Staypineapple brand, I am pleased to announce the promotion of Todd Boysen as CEO. It is my pleasure to assume the Chairman of the Board role as well as continue as Chief Pineapple Officer," stated Michelle Barnet, Chief Pineapple Officer.

"Todd joined Staypineapple as CFO in 2013 and became COO in 2019. As a team, we successfully expanded the company's Real Estate holdings, wholistic valuation, and cultivation and evolution of the brand. Along with a tremendous current executive team, we have managed to grow at a healthy pace as well as survive the recent Covid difficulties." says Barnet.

"Todd's leadership has been and will continue to be paramount to the growth and expansion of this extraordinary brand. As we move forward into the realm of license and management, I'm certain that Todd will continue to flourish in his new role as CEO. Watch for great things from Staypineapple Hotels." says Barnet.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pineapple-hospitality-company-announces-todd-boysen-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301657847.html

SOURCE Pineapple Hospitality

