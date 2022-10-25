Submit Release
NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS & CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE FILING UPDATE

HURST, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. NPF NPF ("NextPoint" or, the "Company") announces that its annual meeting of shareholders of NextPoint (the "Meeting") will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Further to the Company's press release dated September 28, 2022, the Toronto Stock Exchange granted the Company an extension to hold its Meeting once the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Financial Statements") are available.

The Company  will  deliver  a  new  notice  of  meeting,  management information  circular and proxy to its shareholders in connection with the new Meeting (the "Meeting Materials"). Further information related to the Meeting will be included in the Meeting Materials, which will ‎be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com closer to the date of the Meeting.‎

Continuous Disclosure Filing Update

Further to the Company's press release dated May 25, 2022, NextPoint is continuing to conduct further analysis with respect to interest income and related customer loan balances at its LoanMe lending business which is required to complete the Annual Financial Statements and the related management's discussion and analysis, as well as the CEO and CFO certificates and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "2021 Documents"). 

As a result of the ongoing analysis at the LoanMe segment, the Company was unable to file its (i) interim financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the "Q1 Filings") by the filing deadline of May 16, 2022, and (ii) interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the "Q2 Filings") by the filing deadline of August 15, 2022.

Based on the information currently available, NextPoint expects to be in a position to file the 2021 Documents, the Q1 Filings and the Q2 Filings no later than December 9, 2022, January 13, 2023 and January 27, 2023, respectively.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 combination of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, with LoanMe, an online lender and loan marketer followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

