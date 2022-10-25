Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,840 in the last 365 days.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 230,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin, Albuquerque and Huntsville. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-holdings-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301657861.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

You just read:

M.D.C. HOLDINGS DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.