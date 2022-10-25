Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,831 in the last 365 days.

Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Frontera to Host Investor Open House on November 15, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation FEC ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced that its third quarter 2022 results will be released after markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, René Burgos, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America):                       

1-888-644-6383

Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia):                   

01-800-818-4036

Participant Number (International):                             

1-416-764-8650

Conference ID:                                                                       

21477734

Webcast Audio:                                                         

www.fronteraenergy.ca


A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number:                               

1-888-390-0541

International Dial-in Number:                                     

1-416-764-8677

Encore ID:                                                                   

477734

Frontera to Host Investor Open House on November 15, 2022

The Company is pleased to announce that it will host an Investor Open House for analysts, investors, shareholders and bondholders on November 15, 2022 from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Col time from its office at Calle 110 N° 9 – 25, Bogotá, Colombia. Members of Frontera's executive team will provide in-depth presentations and answer questions on Frontera's strategy and key initiatives, operations and production, Colombia and Ecuador exploration, development and reserves, transportation and marketing, midstream business, Guyana exploration, sustainability efforts and finance initiatives. The event will be webcast for those who cannot attend in person. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should pre-register using the following link: https://app.webinar.net/r/nLzjZz46qB1

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Corporate Presentation

See Frontera's corporate presentations at: https://www.fronteraenergy.ca/reports-presentations/

Social Media

Follow Frontera's social media channels at the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fronteraenergy?lang=en
Facebook: https://es-la.facebook.com/FronteraEnergy/
LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/frontera-energy-corp.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontera-energy-provides-notice-of-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-conference-call-301657869.html

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

You just read:

Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.