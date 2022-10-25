The Votes Are in, and Ali Morris Takes the ‘Ms. Stars & Stripes’ Crown
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Stars & Stripes, an online Competition that celebrates the western culture, is proud to present Ali Morris as its 2022 country queen! Morris grew up in the countryside of West Virginia where she spent most of her time in the outdoors hiking, kayaking, surfing, and ocean fishing. As the winner of this year’s Competition, Morris will receive $25,000, a two-page spread in STAR Magazine, and entry into some of the hottest country events. She hopes to launch an outdoor photography tour in Las Vegas using the prize money.
Throughout the Ms. Stars & Stripes Competition, influencer and agriculture proponent Natalie Kovarik, a modern-day ranch wife and mom, showcased the beauty behind the western lifestyle and fostered a community of thousands of women who believes in the agricultural world as much as she does.
Not only does Ms. Stars & Stripes give one lucky cowgirl an extraordinary prize package, but the Competition supports American Royal, a non-profit based in Kansas City that strives to be the nation’s leader in food and agricultural education, events, and engagement. Since 1899, American Royal has provided opportunities for both young and old to compete in livestock shows, rodeos, and horse shows. Through its World Series of Barbecue fundraiser, the organization supports agricultural education. Ms. Stars & Stripe, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to American Royal.
To learn more, visit msstripes.org/.
Support @ Ms. Stars & Stripes
Throughout the Ms. Stars & Stripes Competition, influencer and agriculture proponent Natalie Kovarik, a modern-day ranch wife and mom, showcased the beauty behind the western lifestyle and fostered a community of thousands of women who believes in the agricultural world as much as she does.
Not only does Ms. Stars & Stripes give one lucky cowgirl an extraordinary prize package, but the Competition supports American Royal, a non-profit based in Kansas City that strives to be the nation’s leader in food and agricultural education, events, and engagement. Since 1899, American Royal has provided opportunities for both young and old to compete in livestock shows, rodeos, and horse shows. Through its World Series of Barbecue fundraiser, the organization supports agricultural education. Ms. Stars & Stripe, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to American Royal.
To learn more, visit msstripes.org/.
Support @ Ms. Stars & Stripes
Ms. Stars & Stripes, LLC
hello@msstripes.org