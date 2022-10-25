Person and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 700 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person and vehicle of interest in reference to an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Sunday, October, 23, 2022, in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:30 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

A person and vehicle of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual and or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.