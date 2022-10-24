More than 40 new affordable homes open in Keremeos

CANADA, October 24 - Forty-three new affordable rental homes are now open in Keremeos for families, seniors and people living with disabilities.

“We all want to make it easier to live, work and play in the communities that we love and call home. This new building will provide families, seniors and people living with disabilities in Keremeos another affordable housing option, so they can do just that,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary- Similkameen. “Building homes like this is just one more way in which our government is working to help ensure that British Columbians can access housing that works for them where they want it.”

Located at 714 Veterans Way, the Ambrosia is a three-storey apartment building with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for households with low to moderate incomes. The building includes 27 units that are wheelchair accessible. It is located close to the village’s commercial centre and amenities, including a pharmacy, credit union and grocery store. Monthly rents range from approximately $420 to $1,380, depending on unit size and tenant income.

The building has been named after the Ambrosia apple, which was discovered in a local orchard and reflects the agricultural traditions of the Similkameen region.

The Lower Similkameen Community Services Society (LSCSS) will operate the building and deliver community programs out of commercial space on the ground floor.

“Lower Similkameen Community Services Society is honoured to have partnered with BC Housing and local governments to bring affordable housing to our community,” said Sarah Martin, executive director, LSCSS. “As a local service provider for over 45 years, we are acutely aware of the need for housing, and the difference that stable housing can make in the lives of people who need it. We are excited to open Ambrosia to families, as well as individuals and seniors. The location of this development adjacent to local businesses will bring economic development to the area, as well as providing much-needed amenities to Ambrosia residents.”

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $4.5 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund toward the project, and will provide approximately $274,000 in annual operating costs. LSCSS provided the land for the building. Ambrosia House also received approximately $750,000 through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why we are investing in affordable housing to create more inclusive and vibrant communities like right here in Keremeos,” said Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. “Ambrosia House will be welcoming 43 families, seniors and persons living with disability so that they can live in dignity and with hope for the future. With these new investments, we are working to make a real difference in the lives of Canadian families. This is one of the many ways our government’s National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

Residents will start moving into their homes on Nov. 1, 2022.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded approximately 36,000 affordable new homes that are complete or underway for people in B.C., including more than 470 homes in the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

Quick Facts:

The Community Housing Fund is an investment of $1.9 billion over 10 years to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for low- and moderate-income families and individuals.

More than 8,900 of these homes are open, under construction or in development.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

The NHS is built on partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life and people with experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/