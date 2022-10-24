Members of CUPE Local 1767 employed by BC Assessment Authority have ratified a new agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The agreement covers approximately 600 people working as appraisers, assessment administration, property inventory collectors, communications, finance, information technology and data services in 13 locations around the province, including the head office in Victoria.

Key priorities of the 2022 mandate include:

protecting the services that people in British Columbia depend on;

improving health care, and preparing for future needs and challenges; and

supporting a strong economic recovery that includes everyone in B.C.

These negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone.

The ratified agreement includes:

Three-year term – Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024

General wage increases Year 1 – a flat increase of $0.25 per hour, which provides a greater percentage increase for lower paid employees plus 3.24% Year 2 – 5.5% plus a potential Cost of Living Adjustment to a maximum of 6.75% Year 3 – 2% plus a potential Cost of Living Adjustment to a maximum of 3%

A negotiable “flexibility allocation” of up to 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties

Important achievements for both the parties in these negotiations include advancements in diversity and inclusion with a new Territory acknowledgment and provision for leaves related to Indigenous or other cultural or religious observances. Improvements to language or provisions focused on employee well-being, including the addition of a new wellness spending account and enhancements to benefits.

Currently, there are just over 137,000 public-sector employees covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Learn More:

To learn more about public-sector bargaining in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employers/public-sector-employers/public-sector-bargaining