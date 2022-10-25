Submit Release
Sec. Hobbs refers additional reports of voter intimidation, election worker harassment in Arizona to law enforcement  

PHOENIX – The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office sent additional reports of potential voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to law enforcement, bringing the total number of referrals to date to six. The office also referred a report of election worker harassment to law enforcement over the weekend.

“Voter intimidation is illegal, and no voter should feel threatened or intimidated when trying to vote. Anyone attempting to interfere with that right should be reported. Voter harassment may include gathering around ballot drop boxes questioning voters, brandishing weapons, taking pictures of people voting and following or chasing voters who are attempting to drop off their ballots, and it can all be considered voter intimidation. It is unacceptable.  

“The Secretary of State’s Office has received several complaints which have been referred to the Department of Justice and Arizona Attorney General’s Office for further investigation. I will continue to forward reports received to law enforcement, and I urge law enforcement to take action to protect voters from ongoing intimidation.” 

Secretary Hobbs also encourages voters who feel intimidated to report it to their county recorder or to the Secretary of State’s Office by calling 1-877-THE-VOTE or by using the online form at Arizona.Vote. If they are in danger, they should contact local law enforcement immediately. 

