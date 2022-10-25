Traffic signal at Kaumualii Highway and Waimea Canyon Drive to activate Monday, Oct. 31

Main, News Posted on Oct 24, 2022 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the travelling public that the newly installed traffic signal system on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) at its intersection with Waimea Canyon Drive will be activated on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

The Kaumualii Highway and Waimea Canyon Drive traffic signals will operate in flashing mode beginning Friday, Oct. 28. The flashing signal is a temporary action to alert motorists that the traffic signals will be activated. When the signals are flashing, motorists may proceed through the intersection with caution.

Once the signals are activated and begin displaying steady red, yellow, or green indicators, motorists must obey the indicators to lawfully enter the intersection.

A single lane and shoulder closure of Kaumualii Highway is possible in either direction at the Waimea Canyon Drive intersection from Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This closure is to connect the signal system to electrical power and to complete the intersection striping to support the activation of the traffic signal.

