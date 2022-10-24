Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 1779

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - An Act amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act, further providing for title of act, for definitions and for notification of breach; prohibiting employees of the Commonwealth from using nonsecured Internet connections; providing for Commonwealth policy and for entities subject to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996; and further providing for notice exemption.