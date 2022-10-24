Senate Bill 431 Printer's Number 0451
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for authorized license-issuing agents.
