Senate Bill 1083 Printer's Number 1940

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in contributions by employers and employees, further providing for contributions by employers and employees, successors-in-interest and appeals; in compensation, further providing for ineligibility for compensation; and, in shared-work program, further providing for shared-work plan requirements, for effective period of shared-work plan and for participating employer responsibilities.