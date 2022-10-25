Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Six Months to Under Four Years Available October 26

CANADA, October 25 - Released on October 24, 2022

With Health Canada's approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children six months up to four years, families may receive this vaccine option starting Wednesday, October 26 at booked vaccination appointments and walk-in clinics operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and clinics in First Nation and Metis communities operated by Indigenous Services Canada.

This provides an additional option for parents to ensure their youngest children have the protection afforded by the COVID-19 vaccination, as Moderna's vaccine for children six months to five years has been available since July.

For the Pfizer vaccine, children six months up to four years are currently eligible for three doses as the approved, primary dose series. For the Moderna vaccine, children six months up to five years are currently eligible for two doses as the approved, primary dose series.

If your child under five years has had COVID-19, it is recommended they receive the dose they are eligible for eight weeks following infection. Parents may decide to have their child's COVID-19 vaccination completed sooner if they choose.

While participating pharmacies throughout the province are currently administering COVID-19 vaccinations, including bivalent boosters, note that pharmacies are not able to administer vaccines to children under five years.

The Best Protection is Boosted Protection

With COVID-19 variants transmitting in the province along with other, seasonal respiratory illnesses, get every shot that you/your child are eligible for.

All residents six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. All residents 12 years and older are eligible for booster doses, including the bivalent vaccine.

All residents six months and older can get their flu shot now at available SHA walk-in and booked appointments and participating pharmacies.

Being up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations protects against severe illness and hospitalization at any age. Pairing COVID-19 protection with influenza protection will protect you, your loved ones and help preserve provincial acute care capacity this fall and winter.

