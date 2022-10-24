Denis Manturov discusses industrial cooperation with Uzbekistan’s leaders

RUSSIA, October 24 - During his working visit to Uzbekistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

Denis Manturov emphasised the importance of the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan signed in September 2022. This document (signed by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev) once again reaffirmed the mutual commitment to the long-term development of bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship and respect.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia told the Uzbekistani leader about the plans for joint work outlined by the intergovernmental commission. He noted that the trade and economic ties between Russia and Uzbekistan were growing stronger despite all external challenges.

“Russia confidently maintains its position as a key investor in the economy of Uzbekistan. Currently we are focusing on 20 joint projects in the oil and gas sector, mechanical engineering and chemical industry, among others, with a total value of $8.4 billion. In addition, partners submitted proposals for 23 new initiatives worth $3.7 billion during the intergovernmental commission meeting,” Denis Manturov said.

The joint development of industrial infrastructure is a relatively new and promising area of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan. For example, the Chirchik technology park, which opened this spring, is operating successfully, so it was decided to use this experience for expansion: an agreement has already been reached to create another park, now in Jizzakh, with the participation of Russia’s Khimgrad management company.

“We also intend to carry on the practice of creating joint industrial parks in the republic involving Russian industrial park operators. Our experts have already held substantive consultations and agreed to launch a service for selecting sites for Russian enterprises in Uzbekistan. Fifteen free economic zones and industrial parks have been listed as priorities. The service will be operated by the Association of Industrial Parks of Russia,” Denis Manturov commented.

At his meeting with the President of Uzbekistan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade spoke about the key areas of bilateral cooperation, where there are plans to establish practical cooperation, as well as the need to expand areas of industrial dialogue.

Denis Manturov also had a meeting with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov. Mr Manturov stressed that Russia and Uzbekistan were equally committed to achieving practical results in their joint work focusing on industrial cooperation.