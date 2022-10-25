Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,541 in the last 365 days.

This Little Piggy Went Wee Wee Wee All the Way Home! CBP reminds travelers some pets not allowed to enter US

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry encountered a black, miniature size pet pig during officers’ initial inspection process. 

During an inspection of a traveler's vehicle, they were notified that their miniature pet pig would not be allowed entry into the United States.

The encounter occurred on Sept. 11, at around 8:30 a.m., when a 63-year-old male traveler along with his granddaughter applied for entry into the U.S. by presenting their valid travel documents. Both travelers and the vehicle were referred for further inspection due to declaring the pet pig.

“While many travelers would like to cross pets of different breeds into the U.S., we must ensure from a customs perspective that we mitigate potential diseases from animals that come from other countries,” said Rosa Hernandez, Acting Director of Field Operations of San Diego. “It’s unfortunate that some travelers are unable to cross their pets, but we must follow USDA and CDC guidelines to protect our citizens.” 

During the inspection process, the travelers were informed by CBP Agricultural Specialists that live pigs are not allowed entry into the U.S. without a required Veterinary Service permit. Pigs must also be regulated as livestock to be eligible to cross into the U.S. from other countries. 

The owners voluntarily returned their pet pig back to Mexico. No further investigation was necessary.

There are some animals that may be detained while awaiting disposition at the owner’s expense.  African rodents, bats, nonhuman primates, and civets may not be imported as pets under any circumstances. Pets that are not permitted to cross into the United States must be sent back to the country of origin.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on Twitter at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

This Little Piggy Went Wee Wee Wee All the Way Home! CBP reminds travelers some pets not allowed to enter US

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.