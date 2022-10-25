Norfolk, VA CBP Officers Seize $130k in Counterfeit Goods, Including Infant and Children’s Products

Shipments were destined to addresses near Baltimore and Wilmington, Del.

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Va., seized more than $130,000 in counterfeit consumer goods recently, including infant loungers and children’s clothing and backpacks featuring Disney characters.

The counterfeit consumer goods included Disney and Marvel character clothing and backpacks.

CBP officers inspected two shipments that arrived from Istanbul, Turkey, on September 21. One shipment consisted of 2,562 items destined to an address near Wilmington, Delaware, and the second consisted of 654 items destined to an address near Baltimore.

CBP officers suspected that the consumer goods were counterfeit and detained them to verify authenticity.

Officers submitted documentation and photographs to CBP’s trade experts at the Apparel, Footwear and Textiles Centers of Excellence and Expertise.

On September 22, CBP’s trade experts verified that the consumer goods were not authentic and that they bore infringing trademarks and copyrights that had been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program (https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/).

The shipments consisted of mattress covers and infant loungers bearing counterfeit OKEO-TEX product safety labels, mosaic lamps bearing counterfeit UL (Underwriters Laboratories) safety certification marks, and backpacks and clothing bearing Disney and Marvel characters in violation of copyrights recorded with CBP.

The counterfeit consumer goods were valued at $130,786 MSRP, had they been authentic.

CBP officers seized the counterfeit goods on October 11.

No one has been criminally charged. An investigation continues.

“Unscrupulous vendors threaten the health and safety of unsuspecting consumers by peddling counterfeit goods as authentic and safe products, and as a grandparent, these seizures are particularly worrisome considering that some of these consumer goods were infant and children’s products,” said Mark Laria, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News. “CBP strongly encourages consumers to protect their families by purchasing authentic goods from reputable vendors.”

This shipments included infant loungers with counterfeit safety certification labels.

CBP protects businesses and consumers every day through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement program. The international trade in counterfeit consumer goods is illegal. It steals revenues from trademark holders, steals tax revenues from the government, funds transnational criminal organizations, and the unregulated products potentially threaten the health and safety of American consumers. Counterfeit consumer goods may also be sourced or manufactured in facilities that employ forced labor.

During fiscal year 2021, CBP officers and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents seized over 27,000 shipments containing goods that violated intellectual property rights. The total estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of the seized goods, had they been genuine, was $3.3 billion, or an average of about $9 million every day.

Additionally, HSI special agents arrested 388 individuals in 2021, obtained 155 indictments, and received 100 convictions related to intellectual property crimes. To learn more at HSI’s role in combatting counterfeiting, visit the National IPR Coordination Center.

Media can mine additional enforcement details by viewing CBP’s IPR webpage or by viewing previous years’ annual counterfeit goods seizure reports.

CBP's border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo, and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn what CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2021. Learn more about CBP at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on Twitter at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.