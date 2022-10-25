Submit Release
Fraudulent IDs Seized by Louisville CBP…Again! In 1 Week, Officers Have Seized 3,359 Fake IDs

LOUISVILLE, Ky– For the second time in a week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered 2,265 counterfeit driver’s licenses inside an inbound package at Louisville’s Port of Entry on October 19. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

