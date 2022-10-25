Fraudulent IDs Seized by Louisville CBP…Again! In 1 Week, Officers Have Seized 3,359 Fake IDs

LOUISVILLE, Ky– For the second time in a week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered 2,265 counterfeit driver’s licenses inside an inbound package at Louisville’s Port of Entry on October 19.

