Statement from Senator Angela Walton Mosley Regarding Radioactive Waste Found at Jana Elementary School

“The discovery of radioactive waste at Jana Elementary School is alarming, and unfortunately, not an isolated incident.

“Concerns about radioactive waste in our region have been ignored for decades. This threat can no longer be downplayed or treated with half-measures. It is well past time for a massive response from state and federal agencies to clean up these sites and provide testing and assistance for the people impacted. The decision to close Jana Elementary is a step in the right direction, but we must do more to ensure the citizens of our community are safe and protected from this dangerous waste.

“Our top priorities must be keeping children and families safe, and protecting our community from further harm. The time to act is now.”

