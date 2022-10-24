Post Session Report :: Monday, October 24, 2022

HB 875, PN 2904 (Irvin) – Amends Title 23 (Domestic Relations) to require court order accompanying a divorce decree to include information relating to the divorce’s impact on the beneficiary designations under a life insurance policy, annuity contract, pension plan or other contractual arrangements. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1321, PN 1980 (Baker) – The bill amends the Tax Reform Code to allow the grantor of an irrevocable trust to retain the tax liability for income generated by the trust. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1795, PN 3513 (Brown) – The bill provides further guidelines relating to condominiums, cooperatives, and planned communities for voting in board elections and changing bylaws. The bill also makes allowances for virtual and recorded meetings.

Amendment A05788 (Pittman) – The amendment allows an “independent reviewer” to be an attorney licensed in PA instead of a licensed PA attorney who specializes in condominiums or real estate law; and adds a cross reference to PA’s Corporations Law that addresses when a meeting of members fails to attain a quorum three times in a row. Additional changes correct drafting errors, make the bill internally consistent or conform it to existing provisions of Title 68.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote.

Amendment A05771 (Fontana) The amendment authorizes Cities of the Second Class the ability to acquire property at sheriff’s sale for a land bank. Additionally, the amendment moves the Municipal Claims and Tax Lien law to Title 68 of the Pa. Consolidated Statutes.

Sen. Gordner motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 29-20.

Amendment A05740 (Muth) – The amendment provides that a homeowners’ associations (HOA) allow for the installation of solar panels and solar energy systems on homes within their communities.

Sen. Gordner motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-20. A vote of 40-8 was recorded on the bill.

HB 2209, PN 2976 (Major) – The bill Amends Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) Chapter 21 (Land Banks) in three ways: 1) adds language that prioritizes housing for homeless individuals; 2) allows the board to meet virtually; 3) exempts land banks from state and local real estate transfer taxes.

Amendment A04833 (Fontana) – The amendment authorizes Cities of the Second Class the ability to acquire property at sheriff’s sale for a land bank. Additionally, the amendment moves the Municipal Claims and Tax Lien law to Title 68 of the Pa. Consolidated Statutes.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 29-20. A vote of 46-2 was recorded on the bill.

HB 2210, PN 2575 (Pennycuick) – The bill amends the act of November 28, 2008 (P.L.1672, No.135), known as the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, to add land banks to the definition of “party of interest.” A vote of 42-6 was recorded.

HB 2538, PN 3021 (Delrosso) – The bill provides for the continuation of the Lottery’s minimum profit margin of 20% for an additional five years. Act 97 of 2019 reduced the profit margin from 25% to 20% through June 30, 2024. On July 1, 2024, the profit margin was slated to return to 25%. Hb 2538 PN 3021 extends the reduced margin of 20% until June 30, 2029. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 2637, PN 3564 (Benninghoff) – The bill would designate Bridge Key 41606, carrying State Route 3011, also known as Branch Road over Spring Creek in Lemont, Centre County, as the Private John W. Coble Memorial Bridge. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 2527, PN 3150 (Quinn) – The bill amends the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (Act 64 of 1972) by making the existing drug overdose medication provisions related to “naloxone” apply to all “opioid antagonists.”

Amendment A04917 (Cappelletti and Muth) – Requires DDAP to publish certain overdose and reversal drug information for free including training videos for schools, universities, and correctional institutions and a statewide educational initiative for community-based organizations.

Requires healthcare professionals who prescribe an opioid to also prescribe an overdose reversal drug at the same time

Requires those who are responsible for the storage of overdose reversal drugs complete a training program created by DDAP

Requires Correctional institutions must establish a program to provide overdose drugs with instructions and on use and additional supplies on the individual’s date of release.

Sen. Hutchinson motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-20. A vote of was 48-0 was recorded on the bill.

HB 1988, PN 3570 (Owlett) – The bill amends Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) concerning the definition of law enforcement officers that are required to be trained for taking and retaining of investigative audio and visual recordings and for requiring MPOETC training for PASSHE police officers.

Amendment A05785 (Regan) – The amendment makes a technical correction to the bill.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations Committee.