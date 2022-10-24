Statement by the Prime Minister on Diwali

CANADA, October 24 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Diwali:

“Today, we join millions of people of South Asian descent in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali.

“A celebration of lights, Diwali is an occasion to honour the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and right over wrong. As people around the world gather with family and friends to light diyas, decorate homes, offer prayers, or exchange gifts and food, we are reminded to look to the year ahead with optimism and hope.

“In Canada, Diwali is an occasion for us to recognize the contributions of Canadians of South Asian descent, including Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities, to our country’s fabric. Diwali also invites us to celebrate the diversity that makes Canada strong.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Diwali.”