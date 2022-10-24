Inslee's invite trick-or-treaters to The Addams Family-themed Halloween at the Executive Residence

Gov. Jay Inslee & First Spouse Trudi Inslee invite trick-or-treaters to join them at the Executive Residence for an Addams Family Halloween (*snap, snap*).

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Inslee's will hand out Washington treats to trick-or-treaters at the Executive Residence on the Capitol Campus.

Whether creepy or kooky, mysterious or spooky, or all together ooky, wear your favorite Halloween costume for this special trick-or-treat event. The Inslee's are excited to have you join them for Halloween!

“A-ha! Showtime!” — Gomez

When: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Executive Residence (map).

Credentialed media who wish to join must RSVP to alison.chastain@gov.wa.gov by noon on Oct. 31.

Small bags for trick-or-treating permitted, no large backpacks. In accordance with RCW 9.41.305, open carry of weapons is prohibited at the state Capitol including the west Capitol Campus grounds. Washington State Patrol Troopers will be on site to ensure a safe trick-or-treat environment for all.