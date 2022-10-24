Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,544 in the last 365 days.

Inslee's invite trick-or-treaters to The Addams Family-themed Halloween at the Executive Residence

WASHINGTON, October 24 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee & First Spouse Trudi Inslee invite trick-or-treaters to join them at the Executive Residence for an Addams Family Halloween (*snap, snap*).

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Inslee's will hand out Washington treats to trick-or-treaters at the Executive Residence on the Capitol Campus.

Whether creepy or kooky, mysterious or spooky, or all together ooky, wear your favorite Halloween costume for this special trick-or-treat event. The Inslee's are excited to have you join them for Halloween!

“A-ha! Showtime!” — Gomez

When: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Executive Residence (map).

Credentialed media who wish to join must RSVP to alison.chastain@gov.wa.gov by noon on Oct. 31.

Small bags for trick-or-treating permitted, no large backpacks. In accordance with RCW 9.41.305, open carry of weapons is prohibited at the state Capitol including the west Capitol Campus grounds. Washington State Patrol Troopers will be on site to ensure a safe trick-or-treat environment for all.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee's invite trick-or-treaters to The Addams Family-themed Halloween at the Executive Residence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.