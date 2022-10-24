Inslee appoints Taki Flevaris to King County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Taki Flevaris to the King County Superior Court. He replaces Judge Mike Diaz, who was recently appointed to the Washington State Court of Appeals.

Since 2013, Flevaris has worked as a litigator and counselor at Pacifica Law Group LLP, handling a wide range of matters with a focus on governmental, constitutional, policy, regulatory, and compliance issues. Before becoming a partner at Pacifica, he clerked at the Washington State Supreme Court for Justice Steven González. From 2010 to 2011, Flevaris was an associate attorney with K&L Gates LLP.

Flevaris is also active in the community. Since 2013, he’s served as a faculty affiliate with the Korematsu Center for Law and Equality at Seattle University School of Law, where he has worked on numerous constitutional and civil rights issues. He was also a board member and administrator with Your House Boxing & Community Club, from 2011 to 2016.

“Taki is a talented, smart attorney who has significant experience tackling extremely complex cases,” said Inslee. “And perhaps more importantly, his strong work ethic, compassion, and energy will be a welcome addition to the bench.”

Flevaris earned his bachelor’s degree at Northwestern University. He obtained his law degree from Harvard Law School.