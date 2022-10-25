“Creating Together” Event within the Scope of the EMU Art Days

Organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate and EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya with the contributions of EMU Public Relations and Media Directorate, the “EMU Art Days” events continued with the “Creating Together” event for primary school students. The event organized within the framework of the “Portraits, Styles and Stories Project” conducted by the EMU Rector’s Office took place on Thursday, 20 October 2022 at 10:00 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu attended the workshop where 15 primary school students aging between 7 and 11 from Eastern Mediterranean Doğa Primary School and EMU personnel participated. After visiting the exhibition area at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, the students made collage at the workshop, which was held under the instructor of EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya.

EMU Art Days are to continue with various theatre plays. The theatre play titled “Esaretten Özgürlüğe” (From Captivity to Freedom) starring Turkish Cypriot Theatre Artist Hüseyin Köroğlu and Şenay Saçbüker will be staged at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 19:30. The play written by the Theatre AŞHK and directed by Hüseyin Köroğlu is about the period starting from the occupation of Anatolia in 1918 to the proclamation of the Republic in 1923. The play tells how people, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, escaped from captivity and reached freedom by writing epics. In a statement made by the EMU Rector’s Office, the participation in the theatre play will be off-charge and open to the public.