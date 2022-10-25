Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,541 in the last 365 days.

“Creating Together” Event within the Scope of the EMU Art Days

Organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate and EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya with the contributions of EMU Public Relations and Media Directorate, the “EMU Art Days” events continued with the “Creating Together” event for primary school students. The event organized within the framework of the “Portraits, Styles and Stories Project” conducted by the EMU Rector’s Office took place on Thursday, 20 October 2022 at 10:00 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu attended the workshop where 15 primary school students aging between 7 and 11 from Eastern Mediterranean Doğa Primary School and EMU personnel participated. After visiting the exhibition area at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, the students made collage at the workshop, which was held under the instructor of EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya.

EMU Art Days are to continue with various theatre plays. The theatre play titled “Esaretten Özgürlüğe” (From Captivity to Freedom) starring Turkish Cypriot Theatre Artist Hüseyin Köroğlu and Şenay Saçbüker will be staged at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 19:30. The play written by the Theatre AŞHK and directed by Hüseyin Köroğlu is about the period starting from the occupation of Anatolia in 1918 to the proclamation of the Republic in 1923. The play tells how people, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, escaped from captivity and reached freedom by writing epics. In a statement made by the EMU Rector’s Office, the participation in the theatre play will be off-charge and open to the public.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

“Creating Together” Event within the Scope of the EMU Art Days

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.