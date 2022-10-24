Sweden’s exposure to climate risks via global trade requires a strong climate adaptation agenda

The report highlights what climate adaptation should really be about for countries like Sweden, where trade issues, business and international cooperation should be the key components. As similar research results from Germany and Austria show, the impact on trade of climate change in Sweden may be greater than the risks faced within the country’s own borders.

Climate risks linked to global trade are a relatively unexplored area of ​​research and the climate vulnerability of countries is challenging to map. The report is a significant milestone in terms of innovation in methods for evaluating transnational climate risks. It provides new insights on the importance of climate adaptation policy and global governance.

The study examines Sweden’s dependence on soy from Brazil as an example of a commodity where climate risks in production (on Brazilian farms) and transport (via Brazilian inland road, rail and shipping networks) are expected to drive risks for consumers and businesses in Sweden. The flow of risk from farm to fork is mapped and analyzed.

Ahead of the COP27 annual global climate conference in Egypt and the revision of Sweden’s national strategy for climate adaptation, as well as Sweden’s upcoming EU presidency, the authors make the following recommendations to the country’s decision-makers: