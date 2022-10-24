Submit Release
Launch of the 2022 Report of the Lancet Countdown

This year’s report represents the work of 99 researchers from 51 institutions in every continent. With 43 new and updated indicators, it will be launched ahead of the 27th UN Conference of the Parties (COP27), as countries and health systems grapple with the health, social and economic implications of climate change, the global energy crisis, and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022 report of the Lancet Countdown provides new evidence to support accelerated climate action to protect the health of populations around the world.

This online launch will start 9:00 PDT / Noon EDT / 14:00 BST.

Agenda and speakers

Keynote speeches:

  • Dr Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet
  • Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization
  • Hon Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

Following their comments, Dr Marina Romanello, Executive Director of the Lancet Countdown, will highlight the key findings and messages of the Lancet Countdown 2022 Report, exploring the latest climate and health data and what this means for a healthy future.

A panel of experts from different disciplines will then discuss the implications of our findings for the health and wellbeing of people around the world, and provide insights on the path ahead for a thriving world. This will be chaired by Prof Anthony Costello, Co-Chair of the Lancet Countdown. On the panel:

  • Prof Paul Ekins, Professor of Resources and Environment Policy at the Bartlett School, UCL, and Lancet Countdown Working Group Lead
  • Dr Omnia El Omrani, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Resident and COP27 President Envoy on Youth
  • Dr Githinji Gitahi, Group CEO of AMREF Health Africa
  • Dr Alika Lafontaine, President of the Canadian Medical Association
  • Dr Maria Neira, Director, Public Health, Environmental and Social Determinants of Health at the World Health Organization
  • Prof Elizabeth Robinson, Director of the Grantham Research Institute at LSE, and Lancet Countdown Working Group Lead

Closing remarks: Rt Hon Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Chair of the Lancet Countdown High-Level Advisory Board

