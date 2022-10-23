COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement
Seed Ranch Flavor Co. of Boulder, CO, is voluntarily recalling its 5 fl ounce bottles of "Umami Everyday Sauce" and “Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings” sauce because they contain undeclared soy. People who have allergies to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The recalled "Umami Everyday Sauce" and “Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings” were distributed nationwide in select retail stores, through Amazon.com, and the company’s own website, www.seedranchflavor.com.
The products come in 5 fluid ounce, glass woozy bottles.
Affected UPC’s:
|Product Description
|UPC #
|Lot Codes
|Umami Everyday Sauce, 5oz
Glass Woozy
|8-67732-00032-2
|010821
020921
030821
051721
081821Lot Codes
120321
012022
031422
042522
081822
092022
|Savory Spice Umami
Everyday Sauce, 5oz Glass
Woozy
|8-50000-72724-3
|120122
062521
|Everything But The Sushi &
Dumplings Sauce, 5oz Glass
Woozy
|8-60008-58851-7
|071122
081822
6188 BB061025
Lot codes and best-by dates can be found on the upper portion of the glass bottle, above the label, printed in either black or orange directly on the glass bottle. Below are photos of affected labels.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the soy-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not explicitly reveal the presence of soy. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes during a label redesign.
Production of the products with incorrect labels have been suspended and allergen information clearly disclosed on corrected labels.
Consumers who have purchased 5 fl ounce bottles of "Umami Everyday" or “Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Consumers with questions may contact David Delcourt from Seed Ranch Flavor Co. at 720-583-5375 Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm MST or via email at https://www.seedranchflavor.com/pages/contact.
About Seed Ranch Flavor Co.
Seed Ranch Flavor Co. is a gourmet hot sauce, seasoning, and condiments brand based in Boulder, CO. www.seedranchflavor.com