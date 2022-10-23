When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Seed Ranch Flavor Co. of Boulder, CO, is voluntarily recalling its 5 fl ounce bottles of "Umami Everyday Sauce" and “Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings” sauce because they contain undeclared soy. People who have allergies to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled "Umami Everyday Sauce" and “Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings” were distributed nationwide in select retail stores, through Amazon.com, and the company’s own website, www.seedranchflavor.com.

The products come in 5 fluid ounce, glass woozy bottles.

Affected UPC’s:

Product Description UPC # Lot Codes Umami Everyday Sauce, 5oz

Glass Woozy 8-67732-00032-2 010821

020921

030821

051721

081821Lot Codes

120321

012022

031422

042522

081822

092022 Savory Spice Umami

Everyday Sauce, 5oz Glass

Woozy 8-50000-72724-3 120122

062521 Everything But The Sushi &

Dumplings Sauce, 5oz Glass

Woozy 8-60008-58851-7 071122

081822

6188 BB061025

Lot codes and best-by dates can be found on the upper portion of the glass bottle, above the label, printed in either black or orange directly on the glass bottle. Below are photos of affected labels.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the soy-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not explicitly reveal the presence of soy. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes during a label redesign.

Production of the products with incorrect labels have been suspended and allergen information clearly disclosed on corrected labels.

Consumers who have purchased 5 fl ounce bottles of "Umami Everyday" or “Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Consumers with questions may contact David Delcourt from Seed Ranch Flavor Co. at 720-583-5375 Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm MST or via email at https://www.seedranchflavor.com/pages/contact.

About Seed Ranch Flavor Co.

Seed Ranch Flavor Co. is a gourmet hot sauce, seasoning, and condiments brand based in Boulder, CO. www.seedranchflavor.com