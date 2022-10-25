IBANERA LAUNCHES CRYPTO WIDGET FOR PURCHASING DIGITAL ASSETS

Ibanera

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ibanera, a global banking and payments company, today announced the launching of its new Crypto Widget payments tool.

Ibanera’s crypto widget allows for centralized and decentralized finance platforms to provide their customers with fiat funding options by accepting Visa and MasterCard payments. Web3 businesses including DAO projects, Defi platforms, exchanges and metaverse platforms benefit by providing fast fiat ramping with immediate settlement initiation to the cardholders’ wallets upon an approved card transaction.

The crypto widget can be connected to any website through its API or plug-in, and allow for global cardholder acceptance. This is a quick turnkey tool for bridging payments from fiat to a blockchain environment while enabling additional revenue streams.

“We are excited to help web3 innovators connect to payments networks, and navigate through the compliance and AML issues surrounding digital assets”, said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera. “Ibanera aims to alleviate the complexities of payment systems so businesses can focus on their core products and growth”.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global digital banking platform and financial services provider that develops tailored fintech solutions for banks, corporations and entrepreneurs worldwide. Ibanera specializes in cross-border payments, currency conversion, mobile banking, and merchant services. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera positions itself as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint. For more information, visit ibanera.com.