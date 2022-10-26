The Property Advocates Participates in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

The Property Advocates is fighting against breast cancer by sponsoring the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is not all orange and black in celebration of Halloween anymore. Pink is another color that paints the month of October, as it is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Property Advocates show their pink pride this month as both a sponsor of and participant in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) events. The full-service Florida insurance law firm strives to better the communities it works in through its dedication and service to clients and beyond with philanthropic activities. By participating in and supporting the MSABC campaign, The Property Advocates boosts awareness and action locally for ongoing breast cancer research by joining as a multi-event sponsor.

As stated by the American Cancer Society, “We know that the future can be free from breast cancer, and partners like The Property Advocates help make that possible.”

Three sponsored events will take place as a part of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, all of which contribute to supporting breast cancer survivors, thrivers, and fighters. The Property Advocates has offices in two of the three cities where events will take place, including Miami and Orlando.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’s first event occurred on October 15th in Pinellas, Florida, at Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Pete. The next event will happen on October 22nd at Loan Depot Park, previously known as Marlins Park, in Miami. Lake Eola Park, Orlando, will host the third event for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on October 29th.

This year will mark the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) campaign’s 30th anniversary. More than 150 communities across the nation will host an MSABC event this year, gathering people and companies together in the name of saving lives and the collective goal of bringing an end to breast cancer. MSABC events consist of a 3- to 5-mile walk that holds no competition. These walks have blossomed into the United States’ most impactful and significant breast cancer movement. They have also created the nation’s largest network of events that focus on the fight against breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, approximately 290,560 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The MSABC campaign alone generates a supportive community surrounding those impacted by breast cancer, including brave survivors and thrivers, patients, caregivers, and families. These events that unite communities aid in raising funds that help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer at the forefront. Money donated allows the American Cancer Society to fund breakthrough research for breast cancer, supply support, and information at no cost, and help reduce risks of breast cancer through early identification that is often more treatable.



About The Property Advocates

The Property Advocates, P.A. is a full-service Florida insurance law firm specializing in property insurance claims. With offices in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, The Property Advocates team consists of nearly 25 experienced attorneys with decades of combined experience who are compassionate, knowledgeable, and not afraid to go to trial for their clients. They have a successful track record of resolving complicated property insurance claims and getting their clients the fair compensation they deserve.