Almost 500 San Clemente community members gathered to bring awareness to food insecurity at FAM’s Hunger Walk
FAM, a non-profit which helps community members bridge the gap from dependency to self-reliance, gathered to bring awareness to the epidemic of food insecurity.SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAM (Family Assistance Ministries), an interfaith non-profit which helps community members bridge the gap from dependency to self-reliance, held its annual Hunger Walk to bring awareness to the epidemic of food insecurity in San Clemente.
On October 16th, FAM held its historic 35th Annual Hunger Walk. FAM was encouraged by the outstanding community support as nearly 500 people gathered to end hunger in our communities. Over $150,000 was raised through the event to combat the rise of food insecurity in South Orange County.
FAM was privileged to have many guests of honor in attendance including The United States Marine Corps., Assemblywoman Laurie Davies of California’s 73rd Assembly District, OC 5th District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan, Aliso Viejo Mayor Ross Chun, and the event honorees Father Patrick and St. Clement’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.
Food insecurity in Orange County
FAM announced that food requests were up 121% in July 2022 compared with July 2021, more than double. “Seniors, working families, adults and children who may be at the edge of poverty are experiencing unprecedented increases in the food they have to buy – their staples. This rapid change has left many looking for assistance – FAM provides aid to assist but our focus is on providing counseling and coaching to help our clients manage their financial plans to stay in a healthy place,” said Elizabeth Andrade, CEO of FAM.
“During this 12-month period milk was up 15%, bread up 20%, gasoline which was already high was up 20%, and rent in San Clemente up 25% - this directly impacts our community which we believe is driving the requests for food up 60% over the last seven months. We were busy before, but now we are scrambling to meet the needs,” said Troy McAlpin Director of Development, FAM.
While many believe that Orange County may not have the same poverty related issues of other counties, FAM disclosed the volume of food that is rescued, donated, and repackaged for clients. Every two days, FAM distributes about an 18-wheeler’s worth of food to their clients. FAM provides food assistance to over 4,000 residents of San Clemente.
How you can help
Your help is urgently needed across South Orange County. There are many things you can do to participate in loving and helping your neighbor:
1) Volunteer or donate to a local food bank or shelter;
2) Run a donation or food drive for critical items such as peanut butter, diapers and other staples;
3) Help prepare local families in need for the holidays by volunteering or donating to FAM’s upcoming Thanksgiving Feast Distribution. www.LoveFAM.org/events.
###
About Family Assistance Ministries:
Based in San Clemente, California, Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) is an interfaith charitable non-profit organization assisting those in need in Orange County with resources for food, shelter, and personalized supportive counsel and aid, helping community members bridge the gap from dependency to self-reliance. 94% of the people helped by FAM are housed seniors, families, and children. Please visit www.family-assistance.org for more information.
Brooke Utterback
Family Assistance Ministries
+1 949-449-2148
brookeu@family-assistance.org