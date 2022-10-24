Route 4032 Little Sewickley Creek Road Paving Tuesday, Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving work on Little Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4032) in Bell Acres Borough and Leet Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, October 25-26 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations will occur on Little Sewickley Creek Road at the intersection with Sevin Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur.

Michael Facchiano Construction will conduct the work. Please use caution if traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

