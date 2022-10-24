Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,577 in the last 365 days.

Route 4032 Little Sewickley Creek Road Paving Tuesday, Wednesday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving work on Little Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4032) in Bell Acres Borough and Leet Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, October 25-26 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations will occur on Little Sewickley Creek Road at the intersection with Sevin Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur.

Michael Facchiano Construction will conduct the work.  Please use caution if traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

Route 4032 Little Sewickley Creek Road Paving Tuesday, Wednesday in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.