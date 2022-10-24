Routes 158/208 Improvement Work Schedule Change Begins Tuesday in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a schedule change for roadway improvement work on Routes 158 and 208 in New Wilmington Borough and Wilmington Township, Lawrence County will begin Tuesday, October 25 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through late October in the following locations:

Route 158 between South New Castle Street and South Market Street

Route 208 (West Neshannock Avenue) between Route 18 and Route 158 (South New Castle Street)

Route 208 (East Neshannock Avenue) between South Market Street and Westminster Drive

Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct milling and paving operations, drainage improvement work, and line painting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

