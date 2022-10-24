Submit Release
The Community Financial Corporation Reports Record EPS of $1.34 and ROAA of 1.31% for the Third Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- WALDORF, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today reported record net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $7.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share. This compares to net income of $6.8 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $6.4 million or $1.12 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported record net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $20.7 million or diluted earnings per share of $3.65 compared to net income for the comparable 2021 period of $19.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $3.29.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Record Net Income: Net income totaled $7.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or $1.34 per diluted common share compared to net income of $6.4 million or $1.12 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $6.8 million or $1.21 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Increasing Profitability: Return on average assets ("ROAA"), return on average common equity ("ROACE") and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") were 1.31%, 15.97% and 17.18% respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.17%, 12.45% and 13.41% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. ROAA, ROACE and ROATCE were 1.19%, 14.39% and 15.50% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Expanding Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin increased to 3.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.25% for the second quarter of 2022. Loan and overall interest-earning asset yields increased 33 and 41 basis points to 4.46% and 3.89% in the third quarter of 2022 from 4.13% and 3.48% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company's cost of funds increased 20 basis points for the comparable three month period from 0.23% to 0.43%.
  • Positioned for Rising Rates:
    • Increasing Loan Yields: End of period contractual rates increased by 36 basis points to 4.41% at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022. The loan portfolio is positioned for rising rates with $467.8 million or 27% of net portfolio loans scheduled to reprice monthly or in the next three months and an additional $76.6 million or 4% repricing in the following nine months. The Bank's effective duration on the loan portfolio was 2.1 years at September 30, 2022.
    • Improved Deposit Franchise: Focused efforts have increased non-interest-bearing accounts to 30.5% of deposits at September 30, 2022 from 21.6% of deposits at September 30, 2021.
  • Prudent Loan Growth: Total portfolio loans increased to $1,743.3 million, an increase of $90.8 million or 22.0% annualized, compared to the prior quarter, and $164.5 million or 13.9% annualized, from December 31, 2021, as the Company continued to gain market share in Virginia. The loan pipeline at September 30, 2022 was $153.0 million, which is expected to provide solid loan growth in the fourth quarter.
  • Stable Asset Quality: Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs were $6.7 million or 0.28% of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to $6.7 million or 0.29% of total assets at June 30, 2022, and $7.2 million or 0.31% at September 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

"Increasing net interest income and stable expenses drove another quarter of record performance at Community Bank in the third quarter,” stated James M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Community Financial Corporation. “Our expansion into Virginia has delivered consistent loan growth while maintaining our conservative credit culture. Increasing revenue resulted in net interest margin and profitability improvements which we anticipate should continue into the fourth quarter. Market rate increases did lead to an increase in demand deposit costs, but we are optimistic that our assets will continue to reprice more quickly than our liabilities in the fourth quarter driven, in part, by our leading Southern Maryland deposit franchise.”

Results of Operations

    (UNAUDITED)        
    Three Months Ended September 30,        
(dollars in thousands)     2022     2021   $ Change   % Change
Interest and dividend income   $ 21,345   $ 17,659   $ 3,686     20.9 %
Interest expense     2,288     1,050     1,238     117.9 %
Net interest income     19,057     16,609     2,448     14.7 %
Provision for credit losses     694         694     0.0 %
Provision for unfunded commitments     6         6     0.0 %
Noninterest income     1,229     1,400     (171 )   (12.2 )%
Noninterest expense     9,626     9,447     179     1.9 %
Income before income taxes     9,960     8,562     1,398     16.3 %
Income tax expense     2,380     2,158     222     10.3 %
Net income   $ 7,580   $ 6,404   $ 1,176     18.4 %


    (UNAUDITED)        
    Nine Months Ended September 30,        
(dollars in thousands)     2022     2021   $ Change   % Change
Interest and dividend income   $ 57,455   $ 52,781   $ 4,674     8.9 %
Interest expense     4,361     3,228     1,133     35.1 %
Net interest income     53,094     49,553     3,541     7.1 %
Provision for credit losses     1,569     586     983     167.7 %
Provision for unfunded commitments     1         1     %
Noninterest income     4,104     5,616     (1,512 )   (26.9 )%
Noninterest expense     28,044     28,973     (929 )   (3.2 )%
Income before income taxes     27,584     25,610     1,974     7.7 %
Income tax expense     6,882     6,475     407     6.3 %
Net income   $ 20,702   $ 19,135   $ 1,567     8.2 %
                           

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the comparable quarters increased primarily from increases in interest-earning asset yields and growth in loans and investments partially offset by increased interest expense from higher funding costs. Net interest margin of 3.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 19 basis points from 3.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and increased 22 basis points from 3.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin expanded during the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to average yields on loans and investment securities (not including interest-bearing deposits) increasing to 4.46% and 2.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 4.13% and 1.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Interest income from the Company's participation in the U.S. SBA PPP program was $0.2 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due primarily to growth in investment balances and yields and increases in loan yields from the re-pricing of the Bank's adjustable rate portfolios as well as a change in the mix of loans from lower yielding U.S. PPP loans to higher yielding commercial real estate loans. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased interest expense from higher funding costs. Loan interest income increased $1.9 million to $51.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $49.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding U.S. SBA PPP interest income, for the same comparable periods loan interest income increased $5.1 million. Net interest margin of 3.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 10 basis points lower than the 3.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. U.S. SBA PPP loan interest positively impacted margins by four basis points for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 14 basis points for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company’s cost of funds was 0.43% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.23% for the prior quarter and increased from 0.21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Bank's interest rate asset sensitivity has improved in 2022, as average non-interest bearing ("NIB") deposit accounts have increased. For the third quarter of 2022 total average NIB deposits increased to 31.2% compared to 22.8% for the comparable period in 2021. The Company’s cost of funds was 0.28% during the first nine months of 2022 compared to 0.23% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Management anticipates that net interest margins will expand in the fourth quarter of 2022, but at a slower rate than the second and third quarters of 2022, as deposit betas are likely to increase due to FOMC rate increases and more aggressive competition for funding. The average cost of deposits increased 24 basis points from 0.20% for the month of June to 0.44% for the month of September. Higher beta municipal relationships have been the main driver of increased deposit rates through the third quarter of 2022. For the same comparative periods, average interest-earning asset yields increased 41 basis points from 3.60% to 4.01%.

Management is optimistic that improvements in the Bank's funding composition and asset-sensitivity in the loan portfolio will benefit margins and profitability in an increasing interest-rate environment.

Noninterest Income

The $0.2 million decrease in noninterest income in the current quarter was due to no interest rate protection referral fee income compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. In addition, changes in interest rates resulted in $0.2 million of unrealized losses in the third quarter of 2022 on securities invested in a Community Reinvestment Act mutual fund. These reductions in noninterest income for the comparable quarters were partially offset by increases in service charges of $0.1 million due to increased interchange fees from increased volume. Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.21% and 0.26%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

The $1.5 million decrease in noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year was principally due to reductions in interest rate protection referral fee income of $0.9 million, $0.6 million in gains on the sale of investment securities sold in the first nine months of 2021 and $0.5 million in unrealized losses on securities invested in a Community Reinvestment Act mutual fund. These reductions for the comparable periods were partially offset by $0.1 million in increased service charge income and $0.4 million related to the sale of impaired loans. In the first quarter of 2021, the Bank sold non-accrual and classified commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans and recognized a loss on the sale of $0.2 million, and in the second quarter of 2022, impaired loan sales resulted in a gain of $0.2 million. Noninterest income as a percentage of assets was 0.24% and 0.35%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $0.2 million or 1.9% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. The flat overall expense run rate for the comparable periods was primarily due to increases of $0.2 million in data processing expenses and $0.2 million in professional fees as well as other operating expenses of $0.2 million, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in compensation and benefits. Professional fees, occupancy and data processing have increased substantially compared to the same quarter in the prior year due in large part to increased cost of labor and materials due to inflation. Actual compensation expenses were lower due to lower health insurance claims and a slightly lower average FTE count than anticipated.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Bank increased base compensation by 4% and its minimum starting wage to $20.00 per hour for non-executive employees to address local wage pressures caused by inflation and to attract and retain our employees. Management expects a $9.6-$9.8 million normalized expense run rate in the fourth quarter.

Noninterest expense of $28.0 million decreased $0.9 million or 3.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to decreases in compensation and benefits of $0.5 million, OREO expenses of $0.7 million and fraud losses of $1.1 million.

Compensation expenses were lower for the comparative periods due to lower health insurance claims, a lower average FTE count than the prior year and lower deferred compensation accruals. In addition, compensation and benefits expense has benefited from the Company's increased use of technology. Deferred costs for U.S. SBA PPP loans originated were $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Compensation and benefits would have increased overall 2021 noninterest expense if U.S. SBA PPP loans deferred costs were not included in loan origination costs.

Noninterest expense in the first nine months of 2021 included a $1.3 million initial expense and subsequent recovery of $0.2 million related to an isolated wire transfer fraud incident. Our investigation determined that no information systems of the Bank were compromised, and no employee fraud was involved. Excluding the impact of the $1.1 million isolated fraud losses and the $0.3 million in U.S. SBA PPP deferred costs, the Company's noninterest expense was $28.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

OREO expenses have moderated as the Bank reduced foreclosed assets from $1.5 million at September 30, 2021 to no OREO assets at September 30, 2022.

These decreases to noninterest expense were partially offset by increases of $0.6 million in professional fees, $0.3 million in data processing expenses, and $0.2 million in occupancy expense. As noted above, inflationary pressures have increased the cost of labor and materials affecting these financial line items.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 47.45% and 49.03% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 52.46% and 52.52% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.45% and 1.38% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.47% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has improved asset quality and grown operating revenues while controlling expense growth.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 23.90% compared to an effective tax rate of 25.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 24.95% compared to an effective tax rate of 25.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $32.3 million, or 1.4%, to $2.36 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to total assets of $2.33 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to net loan growth. Cash decreased a net of $86.4 million and was used to fund net loan growth of $135.7 million. Available for sale ("AFS") debt securities, which are reported at fair value, decreased $33.3 million to $464.5 million, primarily due to unrealized losses from rising interest rates during 2022. In addition, deferred tax assets increased $15.7 million to $24.8 million primarily due to increases in unrealized losses of the Bank's AFS investment portfolio related to changes in interest rates. Deferred tax assets also increased due to the adoption of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard on January 1, 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, total net loans increased 21.1% annualized or $86.4 million from $1,636.1 million at June 30, 2022 to $1,722.5 million at September 30, 2022. The Company’s loan pipeline was $153.0 million at September 30, 2022. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $978.2 million or 374% and $813.0 million or 331%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were $145.4 million or 56% and $140.4 million or 57%, respectively.

Funding

Total deposits increased $70.4 million or 3.4% (4.6% annualized) to $2,126.6 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $2,056.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase included a $105.4 million increase to transaction deposits offset by a $35.0 million decrease to time deposits. During the first nine months of 2022, non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $201.7 million to $647.4 million at September 30, 2022, representing 30.5% of deposits, compared to 21.7% of deposits at December 31, 2021. The Company's business development efforts continue to focus on increasing non-interest bearing and lower cost transaction accounts.

Stockholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total stockholders’ equity decreased $29.0 million. The decrease in equity was primarily due to an increase of $42.0 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") related to the Bank's AFS securities portfolio due to changes in market interest rates. In addition, equity decreased due to common dividends paid of $2.8 million, stock repurchases of $3.6 million and $2.0 million for the adoption of the CECL accounting standard on January 1, 2022. Decreases in equity were partially offset by net income of $20.7 million and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $0.7 million.

The Company's common equity to assets ratio decreased to 7.59% at September 30, 2022 from 8.94% at December 31, 2021. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets decreased to 7.14% at September 30, 2022 from 8.48% at December 31, 2021 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules) due primarily to increases in AOCL. Regulatory capital was not impacted by the increase in AOCL and Tier 1 capital to average asset ratios at the Bank and the Company remained strong at 10.25% and 9.56% at September 30, 2022 compared to 9.95% and 9.23% at December 31, 2021.

On December 9, 2021, the Company announced its Board of Directors approved the resumption of repurchases allowed under the stock repurchase plan originally adopted in October 2020 (the "2020 Repurchase Plan"). The Company was permitted to repurchase up to the 99,450 shares remaining under the 2020 Repurchase Plan using up to $4.0 million in the aggregate and up to $1.5 million in the aggregate on a quarterly basis. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 13,647 shares at an average price of $37.11 per share. At September 30, 2022, the Company had no remaining shares available for repurchase under the 2020 Repurchase Plan.

Asset Quality

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") and provision for credit losses ("PCL"); Allowance for Loan Losses ("ALLL") and provision for loan losses ("PLL")1; Classified and Non-Performing Assets

On January 1, 2022, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaced the incurred loss methodology for determining our ACL with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the CECL. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology applies to financial assets subject to credit losses and measured at amortized cost, and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. This includes, but is not limited to, loans, leases, held-to-maturity securities, loan commitments, and financial guarantees. In addition, ASU 2016-13 made changes to the accounting for available-for-sale ("AFS") debt securities. Credit- related impairments on AFS debt securities are now recognized as an allowance for credit loss rather than a write-down of the securities' amortized cost basis when management does not intend to sell or believes that it is not likely that they will be required to sell the securities prior to recovery of the securities amortized cost basis. We adopted ASU 2016-13 using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2022 are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. At adoption, the Company did not hold Held to Maturity ("HTM") investment debt securities.

The impact at adoption was an increase to the ACL of $2.5 million, the recording of a reserve for unfunded commitments of $0.2 million, an increase in deferred taxes of $0.7 million, and a decrease in retained earnings of $2.0 million.

ACL balances increased to 1.26% of portfolio loans at September 30, 2022 compared to an ALLL of 1.17% of portfolio loans at December 31, 2021. At and for the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's ACL increased $3.6 million or 19.6% to $22.0 million from $18.4 million at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a $0.7 million and $1.6 million PCL for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to no PLL and $0.6 million PLL for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. There were $0.5 million in net charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1.4 million in net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Management believes that the allowance is adequate at September 30, 2022.

Classified assets increased $0.8 million from $5.2 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.0 million at September 30, 2022. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company's risk rating process for classified loans is an important factor in the Company's ACL qualitative framework. Management remains committed to expeditiously resolving non-performing or substandard credits that are not likely to become performing or passing credits in a reasonable timeframe.

During 2021, classified assets decreased $17.1 million. Asset quality improved with the resolution of $16.9 million in non-accrual and impaired loans through loan sales and negotiated payoffs, as well as the resolution of $3.1 million in OREO. The Company's sale of impaired loans decreased the specific reserve, improved asset quality, and improved several ALLL qualitative factors.

The ratio of non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio loans and OREO decreased 12 basis points from 0.48% at December 31, 2021 to 0.36% at September 30, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased seven basis points from 0.35% at December 31, 2021 to 0.28% at September 30, 2022. 

Non-accrual loans decreased $1.3 million from $7.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.3 million at September 30, 2022. There were no OREO balances at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.4 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company’s branches are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and Fredericksburg - Downtown and Fredericksburg - Harrison Crossing, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements - Certain statements contained in this news release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or phrases such as “is optimistic,” “project,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate”, “assume” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) those relating to the Company’s and the Bank’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or future financial or business performance strategies or expectations; (ii) any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to any acquisition we have undertaken or that we undertake in the future; (iii) plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; (iv) projections related to certain financial metrics, including with respect to the quarterly expense run rate; (v) expected benefits of programs we introduce, including residential mortgage programs and retail and commercial credit card programs; and (vi) any statement of expectation or belief, and any assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: (i) risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (including the length of time that the pandemic continues; the ability of states and local governments to successfully implement the lifting of restrictions on movement and the potential imposition of further restrictions on movement and travel in the future, the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; (ii) the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates); (iii) the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine, including the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; (iv) assumptions that interest-earning assets will reprice faster than interest-bearing liabilities and the Bank’s ability to maintain its current favorable funding mix; (v) the synergies and other expected financial benefits from any acquisition that we have undertaken or may undertake in the future may or may not be realized within the expected time frames; (vi) the impact of our adoption of the CECL standard; (vii) limitations on our ability to declare and pay dividends or engage in share repurchases; (viii) changes in the Company's or the Bank's strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; (ix) availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; (x) the ability to maintain credit quality; (xi) general economic trends and conditions, including inflation and its impacts; (xii) changes in interest rates; (xiii) loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; (xiv) substantial changes in financial markets; (xv) changes in real estate value and the real estate market; (xxi) regulatory changes; (xvii) the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; (xviii) the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; (xix) the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; (xx) the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; (xxi) market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and (xxii) the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this new release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this new release.

Data is unaudited as of September 30, 2022. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CONTACTS:
James M. Burke, Chief Executive Officer
Todd L. Capitani, Chief Financial Officer
(888) 745-2265

 
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
Interest and Dividend Income                    
Loans, including fees   $ 18,735     $ 16,772     $ 15,610     $ 16,222     $ 16,342  
Interest and dividends on securities     2,454       1,924       1,666       1,531       1,296  
Interest on deposits with banks     156       78       60       25       21  
Total Interest and Dividend Income     21,345       18,774       17,336       17,778       17,659  
Interest Expense                    
Deposits     1,850       819       513       565       594  
Short-term borrowings     52       16                    
Long-term debt     386       371       354       332       456  
Total Interest Expense     2,288       1,206       867       897       1,050  
Net Interest Income ("NII")     19,057       17,568       16,469       16,881       16,609  
Provision for credit losses     694       425       450              
Provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments     6       26       (31 )            
NII After Provision For Credit Losses     18,357       17,117       16,050       16,881       16,609  
Noninterest Income                    
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges     65       44       176       257       29  
Unrealized losses on equity securities     (187 )     (155 )     (222 )     (45 )     (22 )
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale                       (5 )     (20 )
Income from bank owned life insurance     220       217       214       219       220  
Service charges     1,130       1,108       926       1,235       987  
Referral fee income                 361       574       176  
Net gains (losses) on sale of loans originated for sale     1       1       (4 )     55       30  
Gains on sale of loans           209                    
Total Noninterest Income     1,229       1,424       1,451       2,290       1,400  
Noninterest Expense                    
Compensation and benefits     5,116       5,051       5,055       5,265       5,650  
OREO valuation allowance and expenses                 6       767       20  
Sub Total     5,116       5,051       5,061       6,032       5,670  
Operating Expenses                    
Occupancy expense     826       820       732       656       731  
Advertising     149       159       64       128       145  
Data processing expense     1,062       1,008       1,007       1,006       840  
Professional fees     923       845       731       937       676  
Depreciation of premises and equipment     177       150       149       139       137  
FDIC Insurance     160       177       179       90       120  
Core deposit intangible amortization     97       102       109       115       121  
Fraud losses     37       30       40       16       132  
Other expenses     1,079       996       1,008       1,060       875  
Total Operating Expenses     4,510       4,287       4,019       4,147       3,777  
Total Noninterest Expense     9,626       9,338       9,080       10,179       9,447  
Income before income taxes     9,960       9,203       8,421       8,992       8,562  
Income tax expense     2,380       2,369       2,133       2,241       2,158  
Net Income   $ 7,580     $ 6,834     $ 6,288     $ 6,751     $ 6,404  
                                         


SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
Assets                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 18,008     $ 16,164     $ 80,702     $ 108,990     $ 112,314  
Federal funds sold     20,325       37,320                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     14,970       34,659       32,460       30,664       34,929  
Securities available for sale ("AFS"), at fair value     464,502       485,456       507,527       497,839       456,664  
Equity securities carried at fair value through income     4,254       4,423       4,562       4,772       4,805  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions     207       207       207       207       207  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock - at cost     1,226       1,234       1,685       1,472       1,472  
Loans held for sale                 373              
Net U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection ("PPP") Loans     1,211       5,022       15,279       26,398       54,807  
Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for credit losses of $22,027, $21,404, $21,382, $18,417, and $18,579     1,721,250       1,631,055       1,608,156       1,560,393       1,514,837  
Net Loans     1,722,461       1,636,077       1,623,435       1,586,791       1,569,644  
Goodwill     10,835       10,835       10,835       10,835       10,835  
Premises and equipment, net     21,626       21,802       21,304       21,427       21,795  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")                             1,536  
Accrued interest receivable     6,791       6,099       5,389       5,588       6,045  
Investment in bank owned life insurance     39,583       39,363       39,145       38,932       38,713  
Core deposit intangible     725       821       924       1,032       1,147  
Net deferred tax assets     24,755       20,223       15,523       9,033       8,790  
Right of use assets - operating leases     6,022       6,123       6,033       6,124       6,215  
Other assets     3,331       2,708       1,819       3,600       3,581  
Total Assets   $ 2,359,621     $ 2,323,514     $ 2,351,923     $ 2,327,306     $ 2,278,692  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 647,432     $ 635,649     $ 644,385     $ 445,778     $ 432,606  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,479,125       1,449,727       1,450,698       1,610,386       1,572,001  
Total deposits     2,126,557       2,085,376       2,095,083       2,056,164       2,004,607  
Long-term debt                 12,213       12,231       12,249  
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPs")     12,000       12,000       12,000       12,000       12,000  
Subordinated notes - 4.75%     19,552       19,538       19,524       19,510       19,496  
Lease liabilities - operating leases     6,288       6,372       6,266       6,343       6,418  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     16,070       15,357       13,697       12,925       19,794  
Total Liabilities     2,180,467       2,138,643       2,158,783       2,119,173       2,074,564  
Stockholders' Equity                    
Common stock     56       56       57       57       57  
Additional paid in capital     97,712       97,455       97,189       96,896       96,649  
Retained earnings     125,608       119,523       115,179       113,448       107,890  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses     (43,906 )     (31,847 )     (18,969 )     (1,952 )     (9 )
Unearned ESOP shares     (316 )     (316 )     (316 )     (316 )     (459 )
Total Stockholders' Equity     179,154       184,871       193,140       208,133       204,128  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 2,359,621     $ 2,323,514     $ 2,351,923     $ 2,327,306     $ 2,278,692  
Common shares issued and outstanding     5,644,186       5,649,729       5,686,799       5,718,528       5,724,011  


SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
KEY OPERATING RATIOS                    
Return on average assets ("ROAA")     1.31 %     1.19 %     1.08 %     1.18 %     1.17 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA**     1.84       1.68       1.53       1.57       1.57  
Return on average common equity ("ROACE")     15.97       14.39       12.30       13.00       12.45  
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE**     22.46       20.33       17.35       17.31       16.65  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE")**     17.18       15.50       13.22       13.97       13.41  
Average total equity to average total assets     8.17       8.28       8.79       9.06       9.40  
Interest rate spread     3.26       3.14       3.05       3.17       3.22  
Net interest margin     3.47       3.25       3.12       3.22       3.28  
Cost of funds     0.43       0.23       0.17       0.17       0.21  
Cost of deposits     0.36       0.16       0.10       0.11       0.12  
Cost of debt     4.40       3.81       3.24       3.04       3.19  
Efficiency ratio     47.45       49.17       50.67       53.10       52.46  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.21       0.25       0.25       0.40       0.26  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.66       1.63       1.56       1.78       1.73  
Net operating expense to average assets     1.45       1.38       1.31       1.38       1.47  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     149.96       150.34       141.56       129.68       132.54  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average portfolio loans     0.02       0.10       0.00       0.04       (0.02 )
                     
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Basic net income per common share   $ 1.34     $ 1.21     $ 1.11     $ 1.18     $ 1.12  
Diluted net income per common share     1.34       1.21       1.10       1.18       1.12  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.175       0.175       0.175       0.15       0.15  
Basic - weighted average common shares outstanding     5,636,640       5,647,821       5,688,221       5,711,746       5,709,814  
Diluted - weighted average common shares outstanding     5,644,822       5,657,733       5,699,038       5,723,011       5,720,001  
                     
ASSET QUALITY                    
Total assets   $ 2,359,621     $ 2,323,514     $ 2,351,923     $ 2,327,306     $ 2,278,692  
Total portfolio loans(1)     1,743,277       1,652,459       1,629,538       1,578,810       1,533,416  
Classified assets     5,967       6,062       4,745       5,211       6,663  
Allowance for credit losses     22,027       21,404       21,382       18,417       18,579  
                     
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days     713       900       386       568       189  
Past due loans >=90 days     428       147       1,233       961       1,400  
Total past due loans(2)     1,141       1,047       1,619       1,529       1,589  
                     
Non-accrual loans(3)     6,290       6,235       7,465       7,631       5,160  
Accruing troubled debt restructures ("TDRs")     433       439       442       447       455  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")                             1,536  
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs   $ 6,723     $ 6,674     $ 7,907     $ 8,078     $ 7,151  

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________

(1)  Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans. December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 reported balance are shown net of deferred costs and fees to conform with the current period's presentation.
(2)  Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans for December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.
(3)  Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $5.7 million and $6.7 million, respectively.

 
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS(1)                    
Classified assets to total assets     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.20 %     0.22 %     0.29 %
Classified assets to risk-based capital     2.25       2.35       1.87       2.10       2.75  
Allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans     1.26       1.30       1.31       1.17       1.21  
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans     350.19       343.29       286.43       241.34       360.06  
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total portfolio loans     0.04       0.05       0.02       0.04       0.01  
Past due loans >=90 days to total portfolio loans     0.02       0.01       0.08       0.06       0.09  
Total past due (delinquency) to total portfolio loans     0.07       0.06       0.10       0.10       0.10  
Non-accrual loans to total portfolio loans     0.36       0.38       0.46       0.48       0.34  
Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total portfolio loans     0.39       0.40       0.49       0.51       0.37  
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio assets     0.27       0.27       0.32       0.33       0.29  
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total portfolio loans and OREO     0.36       0.38       0.46       0.48       0.44  
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets     0.28       0.29       0.34       0.35       0.31  
                     
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Book value per common share   $ 31.74     $ 32.72     $ 33.96     $ 36.40     $ 35.66  
Tangible book value per common share**     29.69       30.66       31.90       34.32       33.57  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     5,644,186       5,649,729       5,686,799       5,718,528       5,724,011  
                     
OTHER DATA                    
Full-time equivalent employees     199       190       191       186       196  
Branches     12       12       11       11       11  
Loan Production Offices     4       4       4       4       4  
                     
CAPITAL RATIOS                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets     9.56 %     9.42 %     9.17 %     9.23 %     9.41 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     11.40       11.66       11.58       11.92       11.89  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     12.05       12.34       12.28       12.64       12.64  
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets     14.30       14.68       14.65       14.92       14.99  
Common equity to assets     7.59       7.96       8.21       8.94       8.96  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets **     7.14       7.49       7.75       8.48       8.48  

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________

(1)  Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.

 
SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)     2022       2021  
Interest and Dividend Income        
Loans, including fees   $ 51,117     $ 49,254  
Interest and dividends on securities     6,044       3,461  
Interest on deposits with banks     294       66  
Total Interest and Dividend Income     57,455       52,781  
Interest Expense        
Deposits     3,182       2,036  
Short-term borrowings     68        
Long-term debt     1,111       1,192  
Total Interest Expense     4,361       3,228  
Net Interest Income ("NII")     53,094       49,553  
Provision for credit losses     1,569       586  
Provision for unfunded commitments     1        
NII After Provision for Credit Losses     51,524       48,967  
Noninterest Income        
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges     285       271  
Gain on sale of assets           68  
Net gains on sale of investment securities           586  
Unrealized losses on equity securities     (564 )     (94 )
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale           (20 )
Income from bank owned life insurance     651       652  
Service charges     3,164       3,066  
Referral fee income     361       1,248  
Net (losses) gains on sale of loans originated for sale     (2 )     30  
Gains (losses) on sale of loans     209       (191 )
Total Noninterest Income     4,104       5,616  
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and benefits     15,222       15,770  
OREO valuation allowance and expenses     6       689  
Sub-total     15,228       16,459  
Operating Expense        
Occupancy expense     2,378       2,180  
Advertising     372       372  
Data processing expense     3,077       2,766  
Professional fees     2,499       1,920  
Depreciation of premises and equipment     476       419  
FDIC Insurance     516       512  
Core deposit intangible amortization     308       380  
Fraud losses     107       1,243  
Other expenses     3,083       2,722  
Total Operating Expense     12,816       12,514  
Total Noninterest Expense     28,044       28,973  
Income before income taxes     27,584       25,610  
Income tax expense     6,882       6,475  
Net Income   $ 20,702     $ 19,135  


SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021  
KEY OPERATING RATIOS        
Return on average assets ("ROAA")     1.19 %     1.20 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA**     1.68       1.64  
Return on average common equity ("ROACE")     14.17       12.53  
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE**     19.96       17.16  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE")     15.25       13.53  
Average total equity to average total assets     8.42       9.58  
Interest rate spread     3.15       3.31  
Net interest margin     3.28       3.38  
Cost of funds     0.28       0.23  
Cost of deposits     0.21       0.15  
Cost of debt     3.80       2.73  
Efficiency ratio     49.03       52.52  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.24       0.35  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.62       1.82  
Net operating expense to average assets     1.38       1.47  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     147.26       130.95  
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans     0.04       0.13  
         
COMMON SHARE DATA        
Basic net income per common share   $ 3.66     $ 3.29  
Diluted net income per common share     3.65       3.29  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.53       0.43  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic     5,656,950       5,813,704  
Diluted     5,665,950       5,823,218  

____________________________________
** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
Total assets   $ 2,359,621     $ 2,323,514     $ 2,351,923     $ 2,327,306     $ 2,278,692  
Less: intangible assets                    
Goodwill     10,835       10,835       10,835       10,835       10,835  
Core deposit intangible     725       821       924       1,032       1,147  
Total intangible assets     11,560       11,656       11,759       11,867       11,982  
Tangible assets   $ 2,348,061     $ 2,311,858     $ 2,340,164     $ 2,315,439     $ 2,266,710  
                     
Total common equity   $ 179,154     $ 184,871     $ 193,140     $ 208,133     $ 204,128  
Less: intangible assets     11,560       11,656       11,759       11,867       11,982  
Tangible common equity   $ 167,594     $ 173,215     $ 181,381     $ 196,266     $ 192,146  
                     
Common shares outstanding at end of period     5,644,186       5,649,729       5,686,799       5,718,528       5,724,011  
                     
Common equity to assets     7.59 %     7.96 %     8.21 %     8.94 %     8.96 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.14 %     7.49 %     7.75 %     8.48 %     8.48 %
                     
Common book value per share   $ 31.74     $ 32.72     $ 33.96     $ 36.40     $ 35.66  
Tangible common book value per share   $ 29.69     $ 30.66     $ 31.90     $ 34.32     $ 33.57  
                                         

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets ("ROAA"), PTPP Return on Average Common Equity ("ROACE"), and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE")

Management believes that PTPP income, which reflects the Company's profitability before income taxes and provisions for credit losses, allows investors to better assess the Company's operating income and expenses in relation to the Company's core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. ROATCE is computed by dividing net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common shareholders' equity. Management believes that ROATCE is meaningful because it measures the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or internally developed. ROATCE is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the provisions for credit losses of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2022   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Net income (as reported)   $ 7,580     $ 6,834     $ 6,288     $ 6,751     $ 6,404     $ 20,702     $ 19,135  
Provision for credit losses     694       425       450                   1,569       586  
Provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments     6       26       (31 )                 1        
Income tax expenses     2,380       2,369       2,133       2,241       2,158       6,882       6,475  
Non-GAAP PTPP income   $ 10,660     $ 9,654     $ 8,840     $ 8,992     $ 8,562     $ 29,154     $ 26,196  
                             
ROAA     1.31 %     1.19 %     1.08 %     1.18 %     1.17 %     1.19 %     1.20 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA     1.84 %     1.68 %     1.52 %     1.57 %     1.57 %     1.68 %     1.64 %
                             
ROACE     15.97 %     14.39 %     12.30 %     13.00 %     12.45 %     14.17 %     12.53 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE     22.46 %     20.33 %     17.29 %     17.31 %     16.65 %     19.96 %     17.16 %
                             
Average assets   $ 2,322,315     $ 2,293,536     $ 2,325,992     $ 2,293,264     $ 2,187,989     $ 2,313,887     $ 2,125,596  
Average equity   $ 189,838     $ 189,992     $ 204,554     $ 207,745     $ 205,723     $ 194,741     $ 203,597  


    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   September 30, 2022   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Net income (as reported)   $ 7,580     $ 6,834     $ 6,288     $ 6,751     $ 6,404     $ 20,702     $ 19,135  
Core deposit intangible amortization (net of tax)     74       76       81       86       91       231       284  
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders   $ 7,654     $ 6,910     $ 6,369     $ 6,837     $ 6,495     $ 20,933     $ 19,419  
                             
ROATCE     17.18 %     15.50 %     13.22 %     13.97 %     13.41 %     15.25 %     13.53 %
                             
Average tangible common equity   $ 178,215     $ 178,269     $ 192,725     $ 195,803     $ 193,662     $ 183,017     $ 191,411  
                                                         


AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME(UNAUDITED)
 
    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Three Months Ended
      2022       2021     September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
Assets                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Commercial real estate   $ 1,205,675     $ 13,117   4.35 %   $ 1,094,089     $ 10,977   4.01 %   $ 1,205,675     $ 13,117   4.35 %   $ 1,181,885     $ 11,842   4.01 %
Residential first mortgages     82,336       715   3.47 %     100,195       742   2.96 %     82,336       715   3.47 %     85,030       730   3.43 %
Residential rentals     223,532       2,286   4.09 %     154,481       1,565   4.05 %     223,532       2,286   4.09 %     194,972       1,999   4.10 %
Construction and land development     27,770       386   5.56 %     34,810       399   4.58 %     27,770       386   5.56 %     30,302       361   4.77 %
Home equity and second mortgages     25,612       352   5.50 %     27,751       246   3.55 %     25,612       352   5.50 %     26,101       274   4.20 %
Commercial loans     52,280       865   6.62 %     44,881       547   4.88 %     52,280       865   6.62 %     42,744       517   4.84 %
Commercial equipment loans     76,392       781   4.09 %     59,964       614   4.10 %     76,392       781   4.09 %     68,349       699   4.09 %
U.S. SBA PPP loans     2,595       160   24.66 %     71,751       1,236   6.89 %     2,595       160   24.66 %     11,847       315   10.64 %
Consumer loans     5,082       73   5.75 %     1,742       16   3.67 %     5,082       73   5.75 %     4,040       35   3.47 %
Allowance for credit losses     (21,667 )       0.00 %     (18,852 )       0.00 %     (21,667 )       0.00 %     (21,375 )       0.00 %
Loan portfolio(1)   $ 1,679,607     $ 18,735   4.46 %   $ 1,570,812     $ 16,342   4.16 %   $ 1,679,607     $ 18,735   4.46 %   $ 1,623,895     $ 16,772   4.13 %
Taxable investment securities     464,560       2,338   2.01 %     370,498       1,212   1.31 %     464,560       2,338   2.01 %     484,079       1,808   1.49 %
Nontaxable investment securities     21,225       116   2.19 %     16,204       84   2.07 %     21,225       116   2.19 %     21,304       117   2.20 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     18,930       85   1.80 %     36,516       16   0.18 %     18,930       85   1.80 %     23,958       63   1.05 %
Federal funds sold     11,163       71   2.54 %     30,266       5   0.07 %     11,163       71   2.54 %     6,178       14   0.91 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets     2,195,485       21,345   3.89 %     2,024,296       17,659   3.49 %     2,195,485       21,345   3.89 %     2,159,414       18,774   3.48 %
Cash and cash equivalents     18,975               66,292               18,975               28,645          
Goodwill     10,835               10,835               10,835               10,835          
Core deposit intangible     788               1,226               788               888          
Other assets     96,232               85,340               96,232               93,754          
Total Assets   $ 2,322,315             $ 2,187,989             $ 2,322,315             $ 2,293,536          
                                                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 644,606     $   0.00 %   $ 434,316     $   0.00 %   $ 644,606     $   0.00 %   $ 650,249     $   0.00 %
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Savings     121,450       15   0.05 %     110,873       14   0.05 %     121,450       15   0.05 %     120,645       15   0.05 %
Demand deposits     620,109       1,499   0.97 %     659,628       75   0.05 %     620,109       1,499   0.97 %     571,475       431   0.30 %
Money market deposits     378,251       99   0.10 %     358,017       100   0.11 %     378,251       99   0.10 %           0.11 %
Certificates of deposit     304,361       237   0.31 %     341,672       405   0.47 %     304,361       237   0.31 %     317,930       270   0.34 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,424,171       1,850   0.52 %     1,470,190       594   0.16 %     1,424,171       1,850   0.52 %     1,395,644       819   0.23 %
Total Deposits     2,068,777       1,850   0.36 %     1,904,506       594   0.12 %     2,068,777       1,850   0.36 %     2,045,893       819   0.16 %
Long-term debt             0.00 %     25,625       131   2.04 %             0.00 %     3,350       22   2.63 %
Short-term debt     8,310       52   2.50 %             0.00 %     8,310       52   2.50 %     5,791       16   1.11 %
Subordinated Notes     19,543       252   5.16 %     19,487       251   5.15 %     19,543       252   5.16 %     19,529       252   5.16 %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures     12,000       134   4.47 %     12,000       74   2.47 %     12,000       134   4.47 %     12,000       97   3.23 %
Total Debt     39,853       438   4.40 %     57,112       456   3.19 %     39,853       438   4.40 %     40,670       387   3.81 %
Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,464,024       2,288   0.63 %     1,527,302       1,050   0.27 %     1,464,024       2,288   0.63 %     1,436,314       1,206   0.34 %
Total Funds     2,108,630       2,288   0.43 %     1,961,618       1,050   0.21 %     2,108,630       2,288   0.43 %     2,086,563       1,206   0.23 %
Other liabilities     23,847               20,648               23,847               16,981          
Stockholders' equity     189,838               205,723               189,838               189,992          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 2,322,315             $ 2,187,989             $ 2,322,315             $ 2,293,536          
                                                 
Net interest income       $ 19,057           $ 16,609           $ 19,057           $ 17,568    
                                                 
Interest rate spread           3.26 %           3.22 %           3.26 %           3.14 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets           3.47 %           3.28 %           3.47 %           3.25 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           149.96 %           132.54 %           149.96 %           150.34 %
Average loans to average deposits           81.19 %           82.48 %           81.19 %           79.37 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **           85.29 %           82.06 %           85.29 %           84.46 %
                                                 
Cost of funds           0.43 %           0.21 %           0.43 %           0.23 %
Cost of deposits           0.36 %           0.12 %           0.36 %           0.16 %
Cost of debt           4.40 %           3.19 %           4.40 %           3.81 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There were $62,000, $91,000 and $55,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
____________________________________
** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

 
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021  
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,166,898     $ 35,697   4.08 %   $ 1,081,350     $ 32,625   4.02 %
Residential first mortgages     84,707       2,157   3.40       111,401       2,494   2.99  
Residential rentals     205,368       6,116   3.97       144,316       4,421   4.08  
Construction and land development     30,559       1,154   5.04       36,401       1,226   4.49  
Home equity and second mortgages     25,885       871   4.49       28,689       745   3.46  
Commercial loans     47,252       1,932   5.45       44,241       1,614   4.86  
Commercial equipment loans     68,872       2,122   4.11       60,506       1,725   3.80  
U.S. SBA PPP loans     11,563       927   10.69       97,231       4,356   5.97  
Consumer loans     4,119       141   4.56       1,497       48   4.28  
Allowance for credit losses     (21,364 )             (18,908 )        
Loan portfolio(1)   $ 1,623,859     $ 51,117   4.20     $ 1,586,724     $ 49,254   4.14  
Taxable investment securities     477,527       5,717   1.60       292,625       3,182   1.45  
Nontaxable investment securities     20,028       327   2.18       17,517       279   2.12  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     28,412       209   0.98       30,183       44   0.19  
Federal funds sold     5,821       85   1.95       27,964       22   0.10  
Total Interest-Earning Assets     2,155,647       57,455   3.55       1,955,013       52,781   3.60  
Cash and cash equivalents     54,369               71,559          
Goodwill     10,835               10,835          
Core deposit intangible     889               1,351          
Other assets     92,147               86,838          
Total Assets   $ 2,313,887             $ 2,125,596          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     635,013         %     407,375         %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Savings     121,111       46   0.05       106,190     $ 40   0.05  
Demand deposits     605,590       2,033   0.45       628,543       258   0.05  
Money market deposits     380,873       302   0.11       354,161       297   0.11  
Certificates of deposit     314,813       801   0.34       345,821       1,441   0.56  
Total Interest-bearing deposits     1,422,387       3,182   0.30       1,434,715       2,036   0.19  
Total Deposits     2,057,400       3,182   0.21       1,842,090       2,036   0.15  
Long-term debt     5,145       47   1.22       26,723       213   1.06  
Short-term borrowings     4,731       68   1.92                
Subordinated Notes     19,529       755   5.15       19,483       754   5.16  
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures     12,000       309   3.43       12,000       225   2.50  
Total Debt     41,405       1,179   3.80       58,206       1,192   2.73  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,463,792       4,361   0.40       1,492,921       3,228   0.29  
Total funds     2,098,805       4,361   0.28 %     1,900,296       3,228   0.23 %
Other liabilities     20,341               21,703          
Stockholders' equity     194,741               203,597          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 2,313,887             $ 2,125,596          
                         
Net interest income       $ 53,094           $ 49,553    
                         
Interest rate spread           3.15 %           3.31 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets           3.28 %           3.38 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           147.26 %           130.95 %
Average loans to average deposits           78.93 %           86.14 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **           84.70 %           81.23 %
                         
Cost of funds           0.28 %           0.23 %
Cost of deposits           0.21 %           0.15 %
Cost of debt           3.80 %           2.73 %

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There were $168,000 and $256,000 of accretion interest during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
____________________________________
** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.

 
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Portfolio loans, net of deferred costs and fees, are summarized by type as follows:
 
    As of **
BY LOAN TYPE   September 30, 2022   %   June 30,
2022		   %   March 31,
2022		   %   December 31, 2021   %   September 30, 2021   %
Portfolio Loans:                                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,202,660     68.98 %   $ 1,178,758     71.33 %   $ 1,177,761     72.28 %   $ 1,113,793     70.54 %   $ 1,087,102     70.89 %
Residential first mortgages     83,081     4.77       84,782     5.13       86,416     5.30       92,710     5.87       98,590     6.43  
Residential rentals     282,365     16.20       210,116     12.72       191,065     11.73       194,911     12.35       172,073     11.22  
Construction and land development     23,197     1.33       31,068     1.88       30,649     1.88       35,502     2.25       37,070     2.42  
Home equity and second mortgages     26,054     1.49       25,200     1.53       26,445     1.62       25,661     1.63       26,542     1.73  
Commercial loans     41,615     2.39       43,472     2.63       48,948     3.00       50,512     3.20       48,287     3.15  
Consumer loans     5,754     0.33       4,511     0.27       3,592     0.22       3,015     0.19       2,183     0.14  
Commercial equipment     78,551     4.51       74,552     4.51       64,662     3.97       62,706     3.97       61,569     4.02  
Total portfolio loans     1,743,277     100.00 %     1,652,459     100.00 %     1,629,538     100.00 %     1,578,810     100.00 %     1,533,416     100.00 %
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses     (22,027 )   (1.26 )     (21,404 )   (1.30 )     (21,382 )   (1.31 )     (18,417 )   (1.17 )     (18,579 )   (1.21 )
Total net portfolio loans     1,721,250           1,631,055           1,608,156           1,560,393           1,514,837      
U.S. SBA PPP loans     1,211           5,022           15,279           26,398           54,807      
Total net loans   $ 1,722,461         $ 1,636,077         $ 1,623,435         $ 1,586,791         $ 1,569,644      

____________________________________
** December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 reported balance are shown net of deferred costs and fees to conform with the current period's presentation.

 
END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES (UNAUDITED)
 
The following table is based on end of period ("EOP") contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest:
 
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)   EOP Contractual
Interest rate		   EOP Contractual
Interest rate		   EOP Contractual
Interest rate		   EOP Contractual
Interest rate		   EOP Contractual
Interest rate
Commercial real estate   4.36 %   4.00 %   3.79 %   3.79 %   3.91 %
Residential first mortgages   3.84 %   3.83 %   3.80 %   3.80 %   3.84 %
Residential rentals   4.34 %   4.03 %   3.78 %   3.81 %   3.97 %
Construction and land development   5.61 %   4.57 %   4.36 %   4.38 %   4.32 %
Home equity and second mortgages   5.64 %   4.19 %   3.50 %   3.51 %   3.51 %
Commercial loans   5.93 %   4.79 %   4.47 %   4.48 %   4.48 %
Consumer loans   5.12 %   5.13 %   4.33 %   4.37 %   5.26 %
Commercial equipment   4.37 %   4.30 %   4.29 %   4.32 %   4.39 %
U.S. SBA PPP loans   1.00 %   1.00 %   1.00 %   1.00 %   1.00 %
Total Loans   4.41 %   4.04 %   3.81 %   3.80 %   3.85 %
                     
Yields without U.S. SBA PPP Loans   4.41 %   4.05 %   3.85 %   3.84 %   3.95 %
                               


ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)
 
(dollars in thousands)

   For the Three Months Ended**
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021
Beginning of period   $ 21,404     $ 21,382     $ 18,417     $ 18,579     $ 18,516  
                     
Impact of ASC 326 Adoption                 2,496