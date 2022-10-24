Submit Release
AG Yost’s Statement on Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Pleading Guilty to Telecommunications Fraud

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today on Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, both men pled guilty to felonious telecommunications fraud.

“Voter intimidation won’t be tolerated in Ohio,” Yost said. “My Robocall Enforcement Unit, along with BCI, assisted in the investigation and was able to partner with Prosecutor O’Malley to shut down these two people who were trying to commit voter intimidation.”

On Oct. 13, 2020, Yost’s Consumer Protection Section referred Wohl and Burkman to the Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney Michael O’Malley for robocalls in Eastern Cuyahoga County designed to suppress voter turnout in minority neighborhoods.

See AG Yost addressing legal concerns regarding Ohio’s voting process via a video press release.  

