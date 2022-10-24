The Outlaw Ocean Podcast Delivers Episode 5, “Waves of Extraction,” Based on Reporting by Journalist Ian Urbina
I began viewing the marine environment more as a living organism, if you will. And that pulled my attention increasingly below the waterline.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Outlaw Ocean Podcast released a fifth episode this week. This episode takes the listener to the West African country of Gambia for an offshore patrol where hundreds of Chinese and other fishing boats trawl for fishmeal production, cratering the local food source and polluting the coastline.
— Ian Urbina, host of The Outlaw Ocean Podcast
The Outlaw Ocean Podcast is a 7 part series based on reporting by investigative journalist Ian Urbina. The series explores a gritty and lawless realm rarely seen, populated by traffickers and smugglers, pirates and mercenaries, wreck thieves and repo men, vigilante conservationists and elusive poachers, seabound abortion providers, clandestine oil dumpers, shackled slaves and cast-adrift stowaways.
The podcast aims to not merely describe The Outlaw Ocean to our audience with language, but to bring them inside it, through sound, by immersing them in the unforgettable and utterly singular sensory universe of the high seas.
These stories are framed by an extensive series of new studio interviews with Ian Urbina, plus exclusive interviews with additional guests who contribute depth to each episode.
To address the issue of an ocean running out of fish, environmentalists pushed for fish farming, or aquaculture. But the industry became too big and too hungry. To fatten the farmed fish faster, they started feeding them high-protein pellets called fishmeal made from massive amounts of fish caught at sea. Now, more than 30 percent of all marine life pulled from the sea goes to feed other onland fish.
Based on Ian Urbina’s acclaimed article for The New Yorker, “The Smell of Money,” “Waves of Extraction” tells the story of the recent explosion of industrial fishing in West African waters driven by environmentally destructive fish meal factories.
You can listen to The Outlaw Ocean on all podcast platforms.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
