Finning to release Q3 2022 results on November 7 and hold investor call on November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will release Q3 2022 results on November 7, 2022 after markets close and hold the investor call on November 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.

About Finning
Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information
Amanda Hobson
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
(604) 331-4865
FinningIR@finning.com

www.finning.com


