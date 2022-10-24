Elected Leaders Began Terms at the 2022 ASDS Annual Meeting

Rolling Meadows, IL, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results of the 2022 election were announced on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the 2022 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado. The new terms began at the Annual Membership Meeting, where accomplishments and initiatives for ongoing growth were also shared. These elected individuals of the Society shall serve in the same office of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) for the same tenure.

2022-23 Officers

President — Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC — Dr. Bertucci began his term as President by sharing his vision for the future, which includes efforts for increasing international membership, standardized dermatology resident training and ongoing support for early-career dermatologists.

President-Elect — Seth L. Matarasso, MD — Dr. Matarasso proceeded in succession from Vice President to President-Elect and will assume the role of President in the 2023-24 term. Among his primary goals are educating the public, medical peers and legislators on dermatologists' scope of expertise and patient safety.

— Dr. Matarasso proceeded in succession from Vice President to President-Elect and will assume the role of President in the 2023-24 term. Among his primary goals are educating the public, medical peers and legislators on dermatologists' scope of expertise and patient safety. Vice President — Kavita Mariwalla, MD — Dr. Mariwalla will serve as the 2022-23 Vice President, ascending to President-Elect in 2023-24 and President in 2024-25. "Since serving as Resident Representative to the Board of Directors in 2009, I have been dedicated to advancing the mission of our Society to serve its members and showcase our expertise in skin health," said Dr. Mariwalla. "I hope to bring to fruition three main projects: direct the ways in which technology and machine learning shapes our field; create an environment in which industry, the financial sector and physicians can create a meaningful exchange of ideas; and establish global facial canons to improve our approach to aesthetic patients."

Secretary — Anthony Rossi, MD — The Secretary is appointed by the Board of Directors and serves a three-year term. Dr. Rossi previously served on the Board of Directors from 2019-22 and is extensively involved in ASDS and ASDSA work groups, education programs, advocacy efforts and public education on social media.

The Secretary is appointed by the Board of Directors and serves a three-year term. Dr. Rossi previously served on the Board of Directors from 2019-22 and is extensively involved in ASDS and ASDSA work groups, education programs, advocacy efforts and public education on social media. Treasurer — Deirdre Hooper, MD — This begins Dr. Hooper's second year serving as Treasurer, which will conclude in 2024. Dr. Hooper is a business owner in private practice who understands the importance of controlling revenue streams and expenses, especially following a global pandemic. She presented the 2022 financial report during the Annual Membership Meeting and will provide final analysis in the 2022 ASDS/A Annual Report.

Treasurer — Deirdre Hooper, MD — This begins Dr. Hooper's second year serving as Treasurer, which will conclude in 2024. Dr. Hooper is a business owner in private practice who understands the importance of controlling revenue streams and expenses, especially following a global pandemic. She presented the 2022 financial report during the Annual Membership Meeting and will provide final analysis in the 2022 ASDS/A Annual Report.

During her presentation at the Membership Meeting, Dr. Cox unveiled details of the new ASDS Legacy Circle program, which invites members to donate funds from their estate. Four structured planned giving tiers, beginning at $50,000, offer various opportunities for recognition. Historian / Parliamentarian — Susan Weinkle, MD — This is an appointed position by the Board of Directors. Dr. Weinkle began the second year of her three-year term, in which she provides expert historical knowledge and parliamentary guidance during Board meetings.

Resident Representative — Catherine Motosko, MD — The Resident Representative serves a two-year term, advising the Board on issues relevant to dermatology residents. Dr. Motosko will serve through 2024. She is currently in her third year of dermatology residency at the University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her interests include cosmetic and surgical dermatology, and she plans to apply for a fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery upon graduation.

The new members of the Board of Directors will serve a three-year term from 2022-25.

Kyle M. Coleman, MD — "Changes in health care have led to an increasing financial burden to our patients and their access to care. We need to find better ways to educate the public, payors and referring physicians on the value dermatologic surgeons provide by performing procedures in the office. I also feel it's important to continue fighting for patient awareness with our partner organizations to ensure patient safety and practice quality. We also need to evaluate each ASDS program, its current expenditure level and its value."

Kishwer S. Nehal, MD — "ASDS must remain at the forefront of pioneering virtual learning in dermatologic surgery. It will be important for dermatologic surgeons to distinguish our superior training and expertise by demonstrating excellence in clinical care and patient safety. It is more vital than ever for the ASDS community to remain optimistic, united and committed to our profession as we navigate the new normal, addressing physician burnout and offering wellness programs We also need to invite and engage our early career members, connecting them with our more established mentors."

— "ASDS must remain at the forefront of pioneering virtual learning in dermatologic surgery. It will be important for dermatologic surgeons to distinguish our superior training and expertise by demonstrating excellence in clinical care and patient safety. It is more vital than ever for the ASDS community to remain optimistic, united and committed to our profession as we navigate the new normal, addressing physician burnout and offering wellness programs We also need to invite and engage our early career members, connecting them with our more established mentors." Cynthia J. Yag-Howard, MD — "Together, we need to stay a step ahead of an ever-changing and often challenging, health care delivery system and enhance the Society's results-driven education, communication and advocacy efforts. I will draw on my skills as a consensus builder and leader across multiple organized medicine platforms to create productive coalitions with like-minded specialty organizations so that ASDS can serve as a strong and effective leader on legislative issues affecting our specialty."

The full Board of Directors can be viewed at asds.net/Board-of-Directors .

