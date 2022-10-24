QuickStart Learning, Inc. Expands Their Partnership with The University of Texas at Austin, Texas Engineering Executive Education and the Cockrell School of Engineering

QuickStart Learning, Inc., expands their partnership with The University of Texas at Austin's Cockrell School of Engineering and Texas Engineering Executive Education to offer online IT certification options.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, Inc., expands their partnership with The University of Texas at Austin's Cockrell School of Engineering and Texas Engineering Executive Education to offer online IT certification options. The partnership was launched in early 2022, and the offered bootcamps prepare students for in-demand fields like cloud engineering and AI/Machine Learning.

Bryan Kenna, CEO of QuickStart, says "We are excited to continue our partnership with the University of Texas at Austin's TxEEE to help solve the widening IT workforce gap. Together we continue to create opportunities for students and professionals to learn, get certified, and fill critical IT roles employers are seeking to fill."

The curricula of QuickStart bootcamps are comprehensive; designed to accommodate beginners, career switchers, and experienced professionals that want to grow their current careers in an IT field. Through the partnership with TxEEE, the QuickStart AI/ML and cloud engineering bootcamps will be available to students.

Graduates will receive a certificate of completion from The University of Texas at Austin, Texas Engineering Executive Education, and access to a 12-month job assistance program with QuickStart to help with resume building, mock interviews, and more.

About QuickStart

QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technologies we partner with, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.

Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing their learning plans tied to their career goals.

At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, Apple, and more. We've also had some students who used their QuickStart education to gain promotions and advance their careers in their current companies of employment.

Visit QuickStart Learning at http://www.QuickStart.com to start IT certification training to advance your career or upskill your teams to achieve organizational IT project goals.

