SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation SSB today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

"SouthState reported very strong performance in the third quarter," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "We produced another record for pre-provision net revenue, robust net interest margin expansion, and another quarter of good expense control.  We are also pleased to have net loan recoveries, though we remain vigilant in the face of an uncertain economy."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

  • Reported Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.75; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.89
  • Net Income of $133.0 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $143.7 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 10.3% and Reported Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 18.0%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.4%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.16%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.26%*
  • PPNR per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.74, up 18% from the prior quarter's $2.32 and up 47% from $1.87 in the year ago quarter
  • Book Value per Share of $65.03 decreased by $1.61 per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the $2.98 per share impact from the change in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss ("AOCI")
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $37.97, down $1.50 from the prior quarter, also due to the impact of AOCI

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $358 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) increased $47 million from prior quarter
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.53% and 3.55%, respectively, up 0.43% from prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $77 million declined $11 million compared to the prior quarter due to mortgage banking and correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.67% of average assets for the third quarter of 2022*
  • Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $1 million compared to the prior quarter
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 53% from the prior quarter's 55%; adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) improved to 50% from the prior quarter's 54%

Annualized percentages

Balance Sheet / Credit

  • Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $2.4 billion (5% of assets) and ending loan to deposit ratio of 77% provide balance sheet flexibility
  • Loans increased $901 million, or 13% annualized, led by consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans
  • Average deposits declined $384 million, or 4% annualized; average noninterest-bearing deposits remained flat from the prior quarter; total deposit cost was 0.11%, up 5 basis points from prior quarter
  • Period-end deposits declined $1.2 billion primarily due to the timing of ACH payments for the payroll business.  In a quarter ending on a Friday, such as Q3 2022, balances temporarily contract as payments are made from the accounts of payroll companies to their clients' employees.  The impact on the third quarter 2022 ending balances was a $457 million temporary decline in noninterest bearing deposits.  The payroll deposit impact, along with the average balance decline above represents the majority of the $1 billion reduction in period end core deposits.
  • Net recoveries of $1.3 million, or (0.02)% annualized

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2022

Financial Performance























Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

312,856

$

272,000

$

233,617

$

238,310

$

246,065

$

818,473

$

752,209

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell

61,954

53,659

36,847

29,071

25,384

152,460

65,257

Total interest income

374,810

325,659

270,464

267,381

271,449

970,933

817,466

Interest expense





















   Deposits

10,137

5,776

4,628

5,121

7,267

20,541

28,061

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

6,464

5,604

4,362

4,156

4,196

16,430

14,291

Total interest expense

16,601

11,380

8,990

9,277

11,463

36,971

42,352

Net interest income

358,209

314,279

261,474

258,104

259,986

933,962

775,114

  Provision (recovery) for credit losses

23,876

19,286

(8,449)

(9,157)

(38,903)

34,713

(156,116)

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses

334,333

294,993

269,923

267,261

298,889

899,249

931,230

Noninterest income

77,178

88,292

86,090

91,894

87,010

251,560

262,315

Noninterest expense





















Operating expense

226,754

225,779

218,324

217,392

214,672

670,857

652,080

Merger and branch consolidation related expense

13,679

5,390

10,276

6,645

17,618

29,345

60,598

Extinguishment of debt cost













11,706

Total noninterest expense

240,433

231,169

228,600

224,037

232,290

700,202

724,384

Income before provision for income taxes

171,078

152,116

127,413

135,118

153,609

450,607

469,161

Income taxes provision

38,035

32,941

27,084

28,272

30,821

98,060

100,464

Net income

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

352,547

$

368,697























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net income (GAAP)

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

352,547

$

368,697

Securities gains, net of tax

(24)





(2)

(51)

(24)

(79)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax





13,492





13,492


Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

10,638

4,223

8,092

5,255

14,083

22,953

47,485

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax













9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

143,657

$

123,398

$

121,913

$

112,099

$

136,820

$

388,968

$

425,184























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.76

$

1.58

$

1.40

$

1.53

$

1.75

$

4.75

$

5.22

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.75

$

1.57

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

1.74

$

4.71

$

5.19

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.90

$

1.64

$

1.71

$

1.61

$

1.95

$

5.24

$

6.02

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.89

$

1.62

$

1.69

$

1.59

$

1.94

$

5.20

$

5.98

   Dividends per common share

$

0.50

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

1.48

$

1.43

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

75,605,960

75,461,157

71,447,429

69,651,334

70,066,235

74,184,816

70,643,289

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,182,131

76,094,198

72,110,746

70,289,971

70,575,726

74,791,139

71,108,204

   Effective tax rate

22.23 %

21.66 %

21.26 %

20.92 %

20.06 %

21.76 %

21.41 %

Performance and Capital Ratios






















Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.16

%

1.04

%

0.95

%

1.02

%

1.20

%

1.05

%

1.25

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

1.26

%

1.08

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.34

%

1.16

%

1.44

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

9.32

%

10.41

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

11.13

%

9.69

%

10.01

%

9.28

%

11.37

%

10.28

%

12.01

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

17.99

%

16.59

%

13.97

%

14.63

%

16.86

%

16.19

%

17.34

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

19.36

%

17.15

%

16.79

%

15.30

%

18.68

%

17.77

%

19.85

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



53.14

%

54.92

%

62.99

%

61.27

%

64.22

%

56.63

%

66.99

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

50.02

%

53.59

%

60.05

%

59.39

%

59.16

%

54.17

%

60.05

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

28.44

%

31.03

%

33.71

%

32.02

%

27.94

%

30.82

%

27.39

%

Book value per common share

$

65.03

$

66.64

$

68.30

$

69.27

$

68.55





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

37.97

$

39.47

$

41.05

$

44.62

$

43.98



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets



10.9

%

10.9

%

11.2

%

11.4

%

11.7

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

6.7

%

6.8

%

7.0

%

7.7

%

7.8

%




Tier 1 leverage (6) *

8.3

%

8.0

%

8.5

%

8.1

%

8.1

%




Tier 1 common equity (6) *

11.0

%

11.1

%

11.4

%

11.8

%

11.9

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *

11.0

%

11.1

%

11.4

%

11.8

%

11.9

%




Total risk-based capital (6) *

12.9

%

13.0

%

13.3

%

13.6

%

13.8

%






*

The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

394,794

$

561,516

$

588,372

$

476,653

$

597,321

   Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

2,414,901

4,160,583

5,444,234

6,366,494

5,701,002

Cash and cash equivalents

2,809,695

4,722,099

6,032,606

6,843,147

6,298,323

















Trading securities, at fair value

51,940

88,088

74,234

77,689

61,294

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,738,178

2,806,465

2,827,769

1,819,901

1,641,485

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

5,369,610

5,666,008

5,924,206

5,193,478

4,631,554

   Other investments

179,755

179,815

179,258

160,568

160,592

               Total investment securities

8,287,543

8,652,288

8,931,233

7,173,947

6,433,631

Loans held for sale

34,477

73,880

130,376

191,723

242,813

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



1,544,562

1,707,592

1,939,033

1,987,322

2,255,874

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



6,365,175

6,908,234

7,633,824

5,890,069

6,554,647

Non-acquired

20,926,566

19,319,440

16,983,570

16,050,775

14,978,428

    Less allowance for credit losses

(324,398)

(319,708)

(300,396)

(301,807)

(314,144)

               Loans, net

28,511,905

27,615,558

26,256,031

23,626,359

23,474,805

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

2,160

1,431

3,290

2,736

3,687

Premises and equipment, net

531,160

562,781

568,332

558,499

569,817

Bank owned life insurance

960,052

953,970

942,922

783,049

778,552

Mortgage servicing rights

90,459

87,463

83,339

65,620

60,922

Core deposit and other intangibles

125,390

132,694

140,364

128,067

136,584

Goodwill

1,922,525

1,922,525

1,924,024

1,581,085

1,581,085

Other assets

1,851,303

1,394,645

1,114,790

928,111

1,262,195

                Total assets

$

45,178,609

$

46,207,422

$

46,201,541

$

41,960,032

$

40,903,708

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

13,660,244

$

14,337,018

$

14,052,332

$

11,498,840

$

11,333,881

   Interest-bearing

24,005,777

24,538,833

24,723,498

23,555,989

22,226,677

               Total deposits

37,666,021

38,875,851

38,775,830

35,054,829

33,560,558

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

557,802

669,999

770,409

781,239

859,736

Other borrowings

392,368

392,460

405,553

327,066

326,807

Reserve for unfunded commitments

52,991

32,543

30,368

30,510

28,289

Other liabilities

1,588,241

1,196,144

1,044,973

963,448

1,335,377

               Total liabilities

40,257,423

41,166,997

41,027,133

37,157,092

36,110,767

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

189,191

189,103

189,403

173,331

174,795

   Surplus

4,207,040

4,195,976

4,214,897

3,653,098

3,693,622

   Retained earnings

1,241,413

1,146,230

1,064,064

997,657

925,044

   Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(716,458)

(490,884)

(293,956)

(21,146)

(520)

               Total shareholders' equity

4,921,186

5,040,425

5,174,408

4,802,940

4,792,941

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

45,178,609

$

46,207,422

$

46,201,541

$

41,960,032

$

40,903,708

















Common shares issued and outstanding

75,676,445

75,641,322

75,761,018

69,332,297

69,918,037

Net Interest Income and Margin


























Three Months Ended


Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Sep. 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

3,193,313

$

16,668

2.07 %

$

4,597,551

$

8,635

0.75 %

$

6,072,760

$

2,199

0.14 %

Investment securities

8,705,657

45,286

2.06 %

8,880,419

45,024

2.03 %

6,084,812

23,185

1.51 %

Loans held for sale

47,119

620

5.22 %

76,567

791

4.14 %

184,547

1,307

2.81 %

Total loans, excluding PPP

28,267,741

312,172

4.38 %

27,055,042

271,003

4.02 %

22,937,207

226,083

3.91 %

Total PPP loans

27,236

64

0.93 %

77,816

206

1.06 %

939,111

18,675

7.89 %

Total loans held for investment

28,294,977

312,236

4.38 %

27,132,858

271,209

4.01 %

23,876,318

244,758

4.07 %

     Total interest-earning assets

40,241,066

374,810

3.70 %

40,687,395

325,659

3.21 %

36,218,437

271,449

2.97 %

Noninterest-earning assets

5,103,869






5,160,394






4,375,329





     Total Assets

$

45,344,935





$

45,847,789





$

40,593,766































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

17,862,637

$

7,956

0.18 %

$

18,316,890

$

3,836

0.08 %

$

15,908,784

$

3,110

0.08 %

Savings deposits

3,621,493

488

0.05 %

3,548,192

143

0.02 %

3,126,055

241

0.03 %

Certificates and other time deposits

2,627,280

1,693

0.26 %

2,776,478

1,797

0.26 %

3,256,488

3,916

0.48 %

Federal funds purchased

240,814

1,312

2.16 %

333,326

628

0.76 %

479,960

101

0.08 %

Repurchase agreements

376,985

194

0.20 %

403,008

153

0.15 %

380,850

158

0.16 %

Other borrowings

392,427

4,958

5.01 %

405,241

4,823

4.77 %

334,256

3,937

4.67 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

25,121,636

16,601

0.26 %

25,783,135

11,380

0.18 %

23,486,393

11,463

0.19 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")

15,101,739






14,955,329






12,333,922





Shareholders' equity

5,121,560






5,109,325






4,773,451





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

20,223,299






20,064,654






17,107,373





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

45,344,935





$

45,847,789





$

40,593,766





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

358,209

3.53 %



$

314,279

3.10 %



$

259,986

2.85 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)






3.55 %






3.12 %






2.86 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






0.11 %






0.06 %






0.09 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






0.17 %






0.12 %






0.13 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

9,550





$

12,770





$

5,243


Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans



$







$

8





$

16,369


Tax Equivalent Adjustment



$

2,345





$

2,249





$

1,477




(1)

The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $79.5 million as of September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense























Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

31,188

$

33,658

$

28,902

$

30,293

$

26,130

$

93,748

$

75,348

   Mortgage banking income

2,262

5,480

10,594

12,044

15,560

18,336

52,555

   Trust and investment services income

9,603

9,831

9,718

9,520

9,150

29,152

27,461

   Securities gains, net

30





2

64

30

100

   Correspondent banking and capital market income

20,552

27,604

27,994

30,216

25,164

76,150

79,789

   Bank owned life insurance income

6,082

6,246

5,260

4,932

5,132

17,588

13,478

   Other

7,461

5,473

3,622

4,887

5,810

16,556

13,584

         Total Noninterest Income

$

77,178

$

88,292

$

86,090

$

91,894

$

87,010

$

251,560

$

262,315























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

139,554

$

137,037

$

137,673

$

137,321

$

136,969

$

414,264

$

414,709

   Occupancy expense

22,490

22,759

21,840

22,915

23,135

67,089

69,310

   Information services expense

20,714

19,947

19,193

18,489

18,061

59,854

55,928

   OREO and loan related expense (income)



532

(3)

(238)

(740)

1,527

291

2,769

   Business development and staff related

5,090

4,916

4,276

4,577

4,424

14,282

12,100

   Amortization of intangibles

7,837

8,847

8,494

8,517

8,543

25,178

26,675

   Professional fees

3,495

4,331

3,749

2,639

2,415

11,575

7,990

   Supplies and printing expense

2,621

2,400

2,189

2,179

2,310

7,210

7,480

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

6,300

5,332

4,812

4,965

4,245

16,444

13,017

   Advertising and marketing

2,170

2,286

1,763

2,375

2,185

6,219

5,584

   Other operating expenses

15,951

17,927

14,573

14,155

10,858

48,451

36,518

   Merger and branch consolidation related expense

13,679

5,390

10,276

6,645

17,618

29,345

60,598

   Extinguishment of debt cost













11,706

         Total Noninterest Expense

$

240,433

$

231,169

$

228,600

$

224,037

$

232,290

$

700,202

$

724,384

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Construction and land development *


$

2,550,552

$

2,527,062

$

2,316,313

$

2,029,216

$

2,032,731

Investor commercial real estate*

8,641,316

8,393,630

8,158,457

7,432,503

7,131,192

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,426,216

5,421,725

5,346,583

4,970,116

4,988,490

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP

4,962,616

4,760,355

4,447,279

3,516,485

3,458,520

Consumer real estate *

5,977,120

5,505,531

4,988,736

4,806,958

4,733,567

Consumer/other

1,263,362

1,279,790

1,179,697

928,240

943,243

Total loans, excluding PPP

28,821,182

27,888,093

26,437,065

23,683,518

23,287,743

PPP loans

15,121

47,173

119,362

244,648

501,206

Total Loans

$

28,836,303

$

27,935,266

$

26,556,427

$

23,928,166

$

23,788,949

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.


† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $881.3 million, $795.7 million, $733.7 million, $686.5 million, and $665.0 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

DEPOSITS

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

13,660,244

$

14,337,018

$

14,052,332

$

11,498,840

$

11,333,881

Interest-bearing checking

8,741,447

8,953,332

9,275,208

9,018,987

7,920,236

Savings

3,602,560

3,616,819

3,479,743

3,350,547

3,201,543

Money market

9,126,058

9,264,257

9,140,005

8,376,380

8,110,162

Time deposits

2,535,712

2,704,425

2,828,542

2,810,075

2,994,736

Total Deposits

$

37,666,021

$

38,875,851

$

38,775,830

$

35,054,829

$

33,560,558

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$

35,130,309

$

36,171,426

$

35,947,288

$

32,244,754

$

30,565,822

Asset Quality

















Ending Balance


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

34,374

$

20,716

$

19,582

$

18,700

$

23,800

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,358

1,371

22,818

4,612

1,729

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

114

93

464

590

365

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



36,846

22,180

42,864

23,902

25,894

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

61,866

63,526

59,267

56,718

64,583

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,430

4,418

12,768

251

89

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

2,234

1,577

3,118

2,875

3,804

Total acquired nonperforming assets

65,530

69,521

75,153

59,844

68,476

Total nonperforming assets

$

102,376

$

91,701

$

118,017

$

83,746

$

94,370



















Three Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.26 %

1.32 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.14 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

324.30 %

355.11 %

262.50 %

375.94 %

348.27 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,
as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans

1.31 %

1.26 %

1.25 %

1.40 %

1.47 %

Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

(0.02) %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.23 %

0.20 %

0.26 %

0.20 %

0.23 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.35 %

0.32 %

0.43 %

0.34 %

0.38 %

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2022:














Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")


NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 6/30/2022

$

257,428

$

62,280

$

319,708

$

32,543

Charge offs

(4,950)



(4,950)


Acquired charge offs

(292)

(1,884)

(2,176)


Recoveries

1,783



1,783


Acquired recoveries

2,597

4,008

6,605


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

14,353

(10,925)

3,428

20,448

Ending balance 9/30/2022

$

270,919

$

53,479

$

324,398

$

52,991














Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$

27,291,741

$

1,544,562

$

28,836,303

N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

0.99 %

3.46 %

1.12 %

N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$

27,276,620

$

1,544,562

$

28,821,182

N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)

0.99 %

3.46 %

1.13 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

9,896,528

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.54 %

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2022.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205.  The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599.  The conference ID number is 879329.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 25, 2022 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Net income (GAAP)

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

23,876


19,286


(8,449)


(9,157)


(38,903)

Tax provision

38,035


32,941


27,084


28,272


30,821

Merger and branch consolidation related expense

13,679


5,390


10,276


6,645


17,618

Securities gains

(30)








(2)


(64)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

208,603

$

176,792

$

129,240

$

132,604

$

132,260





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

45,344,935

$

45,847,789

$

42,946,332

$

41,359,708

$

40,593,766

PPNR ROAA

1.83

%

1.55

%

1.22

%

1.27

%

1.29

%





















   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,182


76,094


72,111


70,290


70,576

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

2.74

$

2.32

$

1.79

$

1.89

$

1.87





















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

358,209

$

314,279

$

261,474

$

258,104

$

259,986

Less:



















Total accretion on acquired loans

9,550


12,770


6,741


7,707


5,243

Total deferred fees on PPP loans




8


983


5,655


16,369

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

348,659

$

301,501

$

253,750

$

244,742

$

238,374





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

358,209

$

314,279

$

261,474

$

258,104

$

259,986

Total average interest-earning assets

40,241,066


40,687,395


38,527,023


37,031,640


36,218,437

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.53

%

3.10

%

2.75

%

2.77

%

2.85

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)

2,345


2,249


1,885


1,734


1,477

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$

360,554

$

316,528

$

263,359

$

259,838

$

261,463

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

3.55

%

3.12

%

2.77

%

2.78

%

2.86

%































Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

352,547

$

368,697

Securities gains, net of tax

(24)








(2)


(51)


(24)


(79)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax







13,492








13,492



Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

10,638


4,223


8,092


5,255


14,083


22,953


47,485

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



















9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

143,657

$

123,398

$

121,913

$

112,099

$

136,820

$

388,968

$

425,184





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.76

$

1.58

$

1.40

$

1.53

$

1.75

$

4.75

$

5.22

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)








(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax







0.19








0.18



Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.14


0.06


0.12


0.08


0.20


0.31


0.67

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



















0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.90

$

1.64

$

1.71

$

1.61

$

1.95

$

5.24

$

6.02





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.75

$

1.57

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

1.74

$

4.71

$

5.19

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)








(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax







0.19








0.18



Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.14


0.05


0.11


0.07


0.20


0.31


0.66

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



















0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.89

$

1.62

$

1.69

$

1.59

$

1.94

$

5.20

$

5.98





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.16

%

1.04

%

0.95

%

1.02

%

1.20

%

1.05

%

1.25

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

0.13

%

%

%

0.04

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.10

%

0.04

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.14

%

0.07

%

0.16

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.03

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.26

%

1.08

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.34

%

1.16

%

1.44

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

9.32

%

10.41

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

1.11

%

%

%

0.36

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.82

%

0.33

%

0.66

%

0.44

%

1.16

%

0.60

%

1.34

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.26

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

11.13

%

9.69

%

10.01

%

9.28

%

11.37

%

10.28

%

12.01

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

9.32

%

10.41

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

7.68

%

7.23

%

5.73

%

5.79

%

6.65

%

6.87

%

6.93

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

17.99

%

16.59

%

13.97

%

14.63

%

16.86

%

16.19

%

17.34

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

9.32

%

10.41

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

1.11

%

%

%

0.36

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.82

%

0.33

%

0.66

%

0.43

%

1.17

%

0.60

%

1.34

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.26

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

8.23

%

7.46

%

6.78

%

6.03

%

7.30

%

7.49

%

7.84

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

19.36

%

17.15

%

16.79

%

15.30

%

18.68

%

17.77

%

19.85

%





























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



53.14

%

54.92

%

62.99

%

61.27

%

64.22

%

56.63

%

66.99

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense

(3.12)

%

(1.33)

%

(2.94)

%

(1.89)

%

(5.06)

%

(2.46)

%

(6.94)

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



50.02

%

53.59

%

60.05

%

59.39

%

59.16

%

54.17

%

60.05

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

65.03

$

66.64

$

68.30

$

69.27

$

68.55








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(27.06)


(27.17)


(27.25)


(24.65)


(24.57)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

37.97

$

39.47

$

41.05

$

44.62

$

43.98





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)

10.89

%

10.91

%

11.20

%

11.45

%

11.72

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.23)

%

(4.15)

%

(4.15)

%

(3.76)

%

(3.87)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)

6.66

%

6.76

%

7.05

%

7.69

%

7.85

%








Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

  1. Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $9.6 million, $12.8 million, $6.7 million, $7.7 million, and $5.2 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.
  2. Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions and extinguishment of debt cost.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $13.7 million, $5.4 million, $10.3 million, $6.6 million, and $17.6 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $30,000, $2,000, and $64,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  3. The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.
  4. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $7.8 million, $8.8 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million, and $8.5 million, for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
  5. The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
  6. September 30, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
  7. Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in the number and pace of higher interest rates, deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, the number and pace of rising interest rates, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including possible impact to the Company and its employees from contracting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment and to our results of operations due to further interventions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (17) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (18) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (19) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (20) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (21) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (22) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (25) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (26) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (27) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (28) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash con