TrustCo Reports Another Record Quarter; Net Income of $19.4 Million up 15.5% over the Prior Year Quarter

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY ((TrustCo, NASDAQ:TRST) today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $19.4 million or $1.013 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.8 million or $0.871 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income of $54.3 million or $2.835 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was an increase of 20.0%, compared to net income of $45.3 million or $2.349 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said "First and foremost, we are very pleased to advise our shareholders that all of our people in Florida are safe following Hurricane Ian and that Trustco Bank has suffered only minor property damage. All Florida operations resumed in due course following the storm." Mr. McCormick also said: "As to our performance this period, we are very pleased to report yet another record quarter for net income. Our record earnings, sustained now over several quarters, are the product of our effectively executed strategic vision for the company.   We expect a strong finish in 2022 and are optimistic about our prospects for 2023."

TrustCo saw continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, as well as growth in funding from customers and expansion of earnings. The continued shift toward loans helped sustain margin expansion while the cost of funds actually decreased 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter 2022. In addition, total average deposits grew $105.1 million over the same period. The Federal Reserve decision to begin to raise the target Federal Funds rate has contributed to our results during 2022, as our cash position and other variable rate products repriced upward, and is likely to continue to do so during the remainder of 2022 to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be a positive going forward. TrustCo's strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

In response to Hurricane Ian, the Bank continues to assess the impact to the counties in Florida that we do business in. We are currently monitoring all customer contact in the affected counties and to date have not identified circumstances that would have a material adverse impact on the performance of our loan portfolio.

Details

Average loans were up $213.5 million or 4.9% in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $185.0 million, or 4.7%, in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. As mentioned above, average deposits were up $105.1 million or 2.0% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $275.7 million or 6.7% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $170.6 million or 14.8% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $120.5 million or 6.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $6.2 million or 0.8%, and savings balances were up $149.0 million or 10.4%.   We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo's long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.       

Net interest income, on a tax equivalent basis, was $47.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.9 million or 19.8% compared to the same period in 2021, driven by solid liquidity, low cost core deposit base, and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2022 was 3.16%, up 51 basis points from 2.65% in the third quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.11% in the third quarter 2022 from 0.15% in the third quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank continues to monitor the recent Federal Funds target rate increases and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities.      

For the third quarter of 2022, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 12.78%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 11.40% for the third quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus as we are proud of our efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio was 49.87% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 55.82% for the third quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, with increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy, outsourced services and the other expense categories, partly offset by declines in the equipment and the professional services categories. The modest increase in expenses was more than offset by an $8 million increase in revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) and resulted in a notable improvement in the bottom line.  
  
Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.98% and 1.08% as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $47.4 million at September 30, 2021.   Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.2 million at September 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 243.6% at September 30, 2022, compared to 234.7% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.7 million at September 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarters, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL") effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million.

At September 30, 2022 our equity to asset ratio was 9.69%, compared to 9.56% at September 30, 2021. Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.89, up 1.3% compared to $30.50 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2022.

In addition, the Bank's Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2022. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-927-1758, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 903558. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 380809. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/510776782, and will be available at that web address for one year.  

Safe Harbor Statement  
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers' business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve decision to raise Federal funds target rate, as well as other actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo's actual results and could cause TrustCo's actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors' products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors' products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   9/30/2021
Summary of operations            
Net interest income (TE) $ 47,793     43,060     39,888  
Provision (Credit) for credit losses   300     (491 )   (2,800 )
Noninterest income   4,386     4,916     4,295  
Noninterest expense   26,144     25,005     24,697  
Net income   19,364     17,871     16,762  
             
Per share            
Net income per share:            
- Basic $ 1.013     0.933     0.871  
- Diluted   1.013     0.933     0.871  
Cash dividends   0.350     0.350     0.341  
Book value at period end   30.89     31.06     30.50  
Market price at period end   31.42     30.84     31.97  
             
At period end            
Full time equivalent employees   753     793     743  
Full service banking offices   144     144     147  
             
Performance ratios            
Return on average assets   1.24   % 1.15     1.08  
Return on average equity   12.78     12.08     11.40  
Efficiency ratio (1)   49.87     51.97     55.82  
Net interest spread (TE)   3.13     2.80     2.62  
Net interest margin (TE)   3.16     2.83     2.65  
Dividend payout ratio   34.57     37.46     39.13  
             
Capital ratios at period end            
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   9.68   % 9.54     9.55  
Consolidated equity to assets   9.69   % 9.55     9.56  
             
Asset quality analysis at period end            
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.40     0.41     0.46  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.32     0.31     0.34  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.98     1.00     1.08  
Coverage ratio (3)   2.4x     2.4x     2.3x  
             
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
             


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued        
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
(Unaudited)        
    Nine months ended
    09/30/22   09/30/21
Summary of operations        
Net interest income (TE) $ 130,949     120,117  
(Credit) Provision for credit losses   (391 )   (2,450 )
Noninterest income   14,485     13,411  
Noninterest expense   73,914     75,472  
Net income   54,324     45,278  
         
Per share        
Net income per share:        
- Basic $ 2.835     2.349  
- Diluted   2.835     2.349  
Cash dividends   1.050     1.022  
Book value at period end   30.89     30.50  
Market price at period end   31.42     31.97  
         
Performance ratios        
Return on average assets   1.17   % 1.00  
Return on average equity   12.16     10.50  
Efficiency ratio (1)   50.77     56.36  
Net interest spread (TE)   2.86     2.67  
Net interest margin (TE)   2.88     2.71  
Dividend payout ratio   37.03     43.50  
         
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
 
         
TE = Taxable equivalent.        


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 40,896     39,604     39,003     39,655     39,488  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   479     147     86     76     91  
State and political subdivisions   1     -     1     -     1  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   1,617     1,367     1,087     1,073     1,038  
Corporate bonds   526     522     233     206     220  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   133     140     154     165     181  
Other securities   3     2     2     4     5  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   2,759     2,178     1,563     1,524     1,536  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   85     87     90     97     104  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   85     87     90     97     104  
                     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   80     65     62     62     64  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   5,221     2,253     572     432     470  
Total interest income   49,041     44,187     41,290     41,770     41,662  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   43     42     44     42     38  
Savings   200     163     156     149     154  
Money market deposit accounts   237     210     214     201     202  
Time deposits   646     536     546     865     1,149  
Interest on short-term borrowings   122     176     234     221     232  
Total interest expense   1,248     1,127     1,194     1,478     1,775  
                     
Net interest income   47,793     43,060     40,096     40,292     39,887  
                     
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses   300     (491 )   (200 )   (3,000 )   (2,800 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   47,493     43,551     40,296     43,292     42,687  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   1,435     1,996     1,833     1,766     1,558  
Fees for services to customers   2,705     2,658     2,801     2,578     2,531  
Other   246     262     549     182     206  
Total noninterest income   4,386     4,916     5,183     4,526     4,295  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   12,134     11,464     9,239     11,984     11,909  
Net occupancy expense   4,483     4,254     4,529     4,569     4,259  
Equipment expense   1,532     1,667     1,588     1,758     1,628  
Professional services   1,375     1,484     1,467     1,579     1,483  
Outsourced services   2,328     2,500     2,280     1,950     2,015  
Advertising expense   508     389     617     762     310  
FDIC and other insurance   773     804     812     780     746  
Other real estate expense (income), net   124     74     11     (28 )   32  
Other   2,887     2,369     2,222     2,836     2,315  
Total noninterest expenses   26,144     25,005     22,765     26,190     24,697  
                     
Income before taxes   25,735     23,462     22,714     21,628     22,285  
Income taxes   6,371     5,591     5,625     5,387     5,523  
                     
Net income $ 19,364     17,871     17,089     16,241     16,762  
                     
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $ 1.013     0.933     0.890     0.845     0.871  
                     
- Diluted   1.013     0.933     0.890     0.845     0.871  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   19,111     19,153     19,209     19,216     19,249  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   19,112     19,153     19,210     19,218     19,252  
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 47,793     43,060     40,096     40,292     39,888  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Nine months ended
    09/30/22   09/30/21
Interest and dividend income:        
Interest and fees on loans $ 119,503     119,513  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   712     238  
State and political subdivisions   2     2  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage        
obligations - residential   4,071     3,442  
Corporate bonds   1,281     859  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed        
participation securities   427     580  
Other securities   7     16  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   6,500     5,137  
         
Interest on held to maturity securities:        
Mortgage-backed securities-residential   262     338  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   262     338  
         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   207     198  
         
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   8,046     1,026  
Total interest income   134,518     126,212  
         
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits:        
Interest-bearing checking   129     136  
Savings   519     475  
Money market deposit accounts   661     721  
Time deposits   1,728     4,076  
Interest on short-term borrowings   532     688  
Total interest expense   3,569     6,096  
         
Net interest income   130,949     120,116  
         
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses   (391 )   (2,450 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   131,340     122,566  
         
Noninterest income:        
Trustco Financial Services income   5,264     5,592  
Fees for services to customers   8,164     7,221  
Other   1,057     598  
Total noninterest income   14,485     13,411  
         
Noninterest expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits   32,837     36,737  
Net occupancy expense   13,266     13,173  
Equipment expense   4,787     4,859  
Professional services   4,326     4,529  
Outsourced services   7,108     6,434  
Advertising expense   1,514     1,213  
FDIC and other insurance   2,389     2,230  
Other real estate expense, net   209     211  
Other   7,478     6,086  
Total noninterest expenses   73,914     75,472  
         
Income before taxes   71,911     60,505  
Income taxes   17,587     15,227  
         
Net income $ 54,324     45,278  
         
Net income per common share:        
- Basic $ 2.835     2.349  
         
- Diluted   2.835     2.349  
         
Average basic shares (in thousands)   19,160     19,272  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   19,160     19,278  
         
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 130,949     120,117  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 46,236     46,611     47,526     48,357     45,486  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   795,028     999,573     1,225,022     1,171,113     1,147,853  
Total cash and cash equivalents   841,264     1,046,184     1,272,548     1,219,470     1,193,339  
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   102,779     101,100     62,059     59,179     59,749  
States and political subdivisions   41     41     41     41     48  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   261,242     287,450     244,045     270,798     293,585  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   22,498     25,428     28,086     31,674     34,569  
Corporate bonds   81,002     87,740     74,089     45,337     45,915  
Other securities   657     656     671     684     686  
Total securities available for sale   468,219     502,415     408,991     407,713     434,552  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations-residential   8,091     8,544     9,183     9,923     10,701  
Total held to maturity securities   8,091     8,544     9,183     9,923     10,701  
                     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,797     5,797     5,604     5,604     5,604  
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial   217,120     199,886     192,408     200,200     204,679  
Residential mortgage loans   4,132,365     4,076,657     4,026,434     3,998,187     3,951,285  
Home equity line of credit   269,341     253,758     236,117     230,976     231,314  
Installment loans   10,665     10,258     9,395     9,416     9,451  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,629,491     4,540,559     4,464,354     4,438,779     4,396,729  
                     
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   45,517     45,285     46,178     44,267     47,350  
Net loans   4,583,974     4,495,274     4,418,176     4,394,512     4,349,379  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   31,931     32,381     32,644     33,027     33,233  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   45,733     47,343     48,569     48,090     45,836  
Other assets   94,485     88,853     86,158     78,207     62,191  
                     
Total assets $ 6,079,494     6,226,791     6,281,873     6,196,546     6,134,835  
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Demand $ 859,829     851,573     835,281     794,878     790,663  
Interest-bearing checking   1,188,790     1,208,159     1,225,093     1,191,304     1,148,593  
Savings accounts   1,562,564     1,577,034     1,553,152     1,504,554     1,433,130  
Money market deposit accounts   716,319     760,338     796,275     782,079     744,051  
Time deposits   954,352     999,737     940,215     995,314     1,124,581  
Total deposits   5,281,854     5,396,841     5,350,016     5,268,129     5,241,018  
                     
Short-term borrowings   124,932     147,282     248,371     244,686     230,770  
Operating lease liabilities   50,077     51,777     53,094     52,720     50,515  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   33,625     36,259     37,497     29,883     25,849  
                     
Total liabilities   5,490,488     5,632,159     5,688,978     5,595,418     5,548,152  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                    
Capital stock   20,046     20,046     20,046     20,046     20,042  
Surplus   256,661     256,661     256,661     256,661     256,565  
Undivided profits   379,769     367,100     355,948     349,056     339,554  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (25,209 )   (9,422 )   (2,369 )   12,147     7,304  
Treasury stock at cost   (42,261 )   (39,753 )   (37,391 )   (36,782 )   (36,782 )
                     
Total shareholders' equity   589,006     594,632     592,895     601,128     586,683  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,079,494     6,226,791     6,281,873     6,196,546     6,134,835  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   19,052     19,127     19,202     19,220     19,216  


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 179   203   187   112   176  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   16,295   16,259   17,065   16,574   17,878  
Installment   29   40   33   37   32  
Total non-accrual loans   16,503   16,502   17,285   16,723   18,086  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   12   14   16   17   19  
Total nonperforming loans   16,515   16,516   17,301   16,740   18,105  
Other real estate owned   682   644   269   362   511  
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,197   17,160   17,570   17,102   18,616  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   2,104   2,192   2,109   2,016   2,066  
Installment   65   5   8   -   -  
Total non-accrual loans   2,169   2,197   2,117   2,016   2,066  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming loans   2,169   2,197   2,117   2,016   2,066  
Other real estate owned   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 2,169   2,197   2,117   2,016   2,066  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 179   203   187   112   176  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   18,399   18,451   19,174   18,590   19,944  
Installment   94   45   41   37   32  
Total non-accrual loans   18,672   18,699   19,402   18,739   20,152  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   12   14   16   17   19  
Total nonperforming loans   18,684   18,713   19,418   18,756   20,171  
Other real estate owned   682   644   269   362   511  
Total nonperforming assets $ 19,366   19,357   19,687   19,118   20,682  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial $ -   -   36   -   30  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) 52   (39 )
Installment   34   12   3   31   14  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (130 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83   5  
             
Florida            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
Installment   (2 ) -   -   -   -  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (2 ) -   -   -   -  
             
Total            
Commercial $ -   -   36   -   30  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) 52   (39 )
Installment   32   12   3   31   14  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83   5  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 18,684   18,713   19,418   18,756   20,171  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   19,366   19,357   19,687   19,118   20,682  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83   5  
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)   45,517   45,285   46,178   44,267   47,350  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.40 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.46 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.32 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.34 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.98 % 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.08 %
Coverage ratio (1)   243.6 % 242.0 % 237.8 % 236.0 % 234.7 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)   -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A N/A N/A 133.3x 2367.5x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    September 30, 2022     September 30, 2021  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 104,633     479 1.83 % $ 68,505     91   0.53 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   302,886     1,617 2.13     300,765     1,038   1.38  
State and political subdivisions   41     1 8.12     48     2   6.66  
Corporate bonds   86,965     526 2.42     48,543     220   1.81  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities   25,533     133 2.08     34,578     181   2.09  
Other   686     3 1.75     686     5   2.92  
                         
Total securities available for sale   520,744     2,759 2.12     453,125     1,537   1.36  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   918,909     5,221 2.25     1,166,679     470   0.16  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   8,306     85 4.08     11,168     104   3.72  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   8,306     85 4.08     11,168     104   3.72  
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,797     80 5.52     5,604     64   4.57  
                         
Commercial loans   207,477     2,484 4.79     210,825     2,649   5.03  
Residential mortgage loans   4,105,859     35,342 3.44     3,920,903     34,532   3.52  
Home equity lines of credit   261,575     2,896 4.39     231,269     2,152   3.69  
Installment loans   10,213     174 6.75     8,669     155   7.10  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,585,124     40,896 3.57     4,371,666     39,488   3.61  
                         
Total interest earning assets   6,038,880     49,041 3.24     6,008,242     41,663   2.77  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (45,519 )           (50,160 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   188,672             195,902          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 6,182,033           $ 6,153,984          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,195,370     43 0.01 % $ 1,153,812     38   0.01 %
Money market accounts   744,868     237 0.13     738,662     202   0.11  
Savings   1,579,513     200 0.05     1,430,558     154   0.04  
Time deposits   981,704     646 0.26     1,152,298     1,149   0.40  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,501,455     1,126 0.10     4,475,330     1,543   0.14  
Short-term borrowings   138,105     122 0.35     240,183     232   0.38  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,639,560     1,248 0.11     4,715,513     1,775   0.15  
                         
Demand deposits   859,122             780,163          
Other liabilities   82,290             75,116          
Shareholders' equity   601,061             583,192          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,182,033           $ 6,153,984          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       47,793           39,888      
                         
Net interest spread         3.13 %         2.62 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         3.16 %         2.65 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       -           (1 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       47,793           39,887      
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Nine months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30, 2022     September 30, 2021  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 79,423     712 1.19 % $ 65,103     238   0.49 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   282,423     4,071 1.92     318,472     3,442   1.44  
State and political subdivisions   41     2 6.73     49     3   8.16  
Corporate bonds   75,957     1,281 2.25     56,245     859   2.04  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities   27,623     427 2.06     36,981     580   2.09  
Other   686     7 2.04     686     16   3.11  
                         
Total securities available for sale   466,153     6,500 2.79     477,536     5,138   1.43  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   1,068,217     8,046 1.01     1,108,018     1,026   0.12  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   8,897     262 3.93     12,199     338   3.70  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   8,897     262 3.93     12,199     338   3.70  
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,734     207 7.22     5,570     198   4.74  
                         
Commercial loans   200,525     7,412 4.93     212,832     8,203   5.14  
Residential mortgage loans   4,054,657     104,310 3.43     3,852,960     104,219   3.61  
Home equity lines of credit   246,026     7,289 3.96     234,682     6,622   3.77  
Installment loans   9,507     492 6.91     8,608     469   7.28  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,510,715     119,503 3.53     4,309,082     119,513   3.70  
                         
Total interest earning assets   6,059,716     134,518 2.96     5,912,405     126,213   2.85  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (46,225 )           (50,101 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   196,333             196,876          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 6,209,824           $ 6,059,180          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,199,154     129 0.01 % $ 1,129,480     136   0.02 %
Money market accounts   771,301     661 0.11     731,171     721   0.13  
Savings   1,557,503     519 0.04     1,376,494     475   0.05  
Time deposits   971,539     1,728 0.24     1,203,708     4,076   0.45  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,499,497     3,037 0.09     4,440,853     5,408   0.16  
Short-term borrowings   194,228     532 0.37     232,532     688   0.40  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,693,725     3,569 0.10     4,673,385     6,096   0.17  
                         
Demand deposits   836,953             735,495          
Other liabilities   81,780             73,689          
Shareholders' equity   597,366             576,611          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,209,824           $ 6,059,180          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       130,949           120,117      
                         
Net interest spread         2.86 %         2.67 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.88 %         2.71 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       -           (1 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       130,949           120,116      

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION  
   
(dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
    9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021          
                   
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                  
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,079,494   6,226,791   6,134,835            
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553            
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   6,078,941   6,226,238   6,134,282            
                   
Equity (GAAP)   589,006   594,632   586,683            
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553            
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   588,453   594,079   586,130            
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   9.68 % 9.54 % 9.55 %          
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   9.69 % 9.55 % 9.56 %          
                   
    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
Efficiency Ratio   9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021     9/30/2022 9/30/2021  
                   
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 47,793   43,060   39,888     $ 130,949   120,117    
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,386   4,916   4,295       14,485   13,411    
Less: Net gain on sale of building   -   -   -       268   -    
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   52,179   47,976   44,183       145,166   133,528    
                   
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   26,144   25,005   24,697       73,914   75,472    
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net   124   74   32       209   211    
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   26,020   24,931   24,665       73,705   75,261    
                   
Efficiency Ratio   49.87 % 51.97 % 55.82 %     50.77 % 56.36 %  


Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
   
Contact: Robert Leonard
  Executive Vice President
  (518) 381-3693
   

