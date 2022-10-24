Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,451 in the last 365 days.

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Kimball Electronics, Inc. KE today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-200-6205 in the United States, or 929-526-1599 for other locations. Please reference conference ID 924286. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be archived at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. KE is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005925/en/

You just read:

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.