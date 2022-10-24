Submit Release
Actua Announces Total Liquidating Distributions of $17.82 Per Share

Original guidance was between $15.69 - $16.96 per share

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actua Corporation made a final liquidating distribution of $0.201 per share on October 21, 2022 bringing the total liquidating distributions to $17.82 per share as compared to the original guidance of between $15.69 to $16.96 per share. Capital returned to shareholders through these liquidating distributions and share repurchases prior to the dissolution period totals approximately $730 million.

This final liquidating distribution concludes Actua Corporation’s periodic reporting under the Act and Actua will not make any additional liquidating distributions.


Inquiries
R. Kirk Morgan
Actua
267-778-4042
IR@actua.com

