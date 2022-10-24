ARKO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022 after the markets close in the United States.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728. A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through November 22, 2022, by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering access code 13733722.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites; and fleet fueling, which operates proprietary cardlock locations, manages third-party cardlock locations, and markets fuel cards that give customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO

(978) 518-4531

apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact

Ross Parman

ARKO Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com