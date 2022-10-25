HCA HOUSTON HEALTHCARE AND GALEN COLLEGE OF NURSING ANNOUNCE NEW CAMPUS
Galen’s fourth Texas location helping address nursing shortageHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HCA Houston Healthcare and its affiliate Galen College of Nursing have announced a new state-of-the-art Galen campus will be coming to Houston, Texas in 2023. As a single-purpose nursing college with a mission to increase access to quality nursing education, Galen will increase educational opportunities in the community and help address Houston’s nursing workforce needs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 194,500 average annual openings for registered nurses over the next 10 years, with employment projected to grow 9 percent.
“We are honored to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to our fourth location in Texas. Galen is uniquely positioned to help expand the pipeline of well-prepared nurses in the Houston area,” says Mark Vogt, Galen’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are very excited to collaborate with our colleagues at HCA Houston Healthcare to attract the next generation of nurses and help support the delivery of quality care in the community for decades to come.”
The modern campus will feature resources designed to elevate the student experience. The facility will also feature advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning. Galen’s student support model has helped thousands of graduates enter the profession with consistently high NCLEX® pass rates.
Kelli Nations, DBA, MHA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, Division Chief Nurse Executive at HCA Houston Healthcare, added, “We look forward to working with Galen to bridge nursing education and practice, not only to expand our workforce but also to enhance new graduate preparedness. In addition, we’re excited to have our second HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement co-located within the Galen campus. With the new center, Galen students and HCA Houston Healthcare nurses alike will have the opportunity to enhance their skills in a leading-edge learning environment with the aid of advanced simulation technology and evidence-based education strategies that replicate real clinical situations. Today, with this announcement, the future of Houston health looks brighter than ever.”
Located at 11210 Equity Drive Houston, TX 77041, the campus will initially offer a 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program starting January 9, 2022. A Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge) program and Vocational Nursing (VN) program will be available in the following 2023 terms. All three programs are enrolling now.
In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the first term is now in progress. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.
HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Houston area, where excellent trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals treat almost a million patients. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes 13 hospitals, 10 outpatient surgery centers, 11 freestanding emergency centers and numerous freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities in the greater Houston area. It also includes a regional transfer center that provides one-phone-call access and support for patient transfers into and out of HCA Houston Healthcare facilities as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. As one of the region’s largest healthcare systems, HCA Houston Healthcare recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. A strong advocate for the next generation of healthcare professionals, HCA Houston Healthcare also is a major supporter of the University of Houston College of Nursing and the new University of Houston College of Medicine. For more information, visit www.HCAHoustonHealthcare.com.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 10,000 students on its campuses in Louisville, Hazard, and Pikeville, KY; San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; Asheville, NC and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found here.
